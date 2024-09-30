Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Audiobooks and fims to reflect on Gandhi's teachings and legacy

MUMBAI: “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” Mahatma Gandhi’s words remind us that bringing about a change doesn’t always require coercing—it begins with courage, conviction, and peaceful actions! Gandhi Jayanti is not just a day of remembrance but one to reconnect with the values that the Mahatma lived by—truth, ahimsa, and the power of simplicity. His teachings continue to inspire and guide us even today. In honour of Gandhi Jayanti this year, we have put together a list of audiobooks and films that bring his words and life story to our ears and screens. Dive into these remarkable works to reflect on the Mahatma’s profound wisdom and the impact he left on humanity.

TO LISTEN

Gandhi’s Story

Platform: Audible

This audiobook offers an insightful look into Gandhi’s spiritual journey from a timid lawyer to the revered Mahatma. Easwaran, who walked with Gandhi and witnessed his transformative power firsthand, shares reflections on Gandhi’s life, emphasising how his principles of selflessness can guide us today. Easwaran's storytelling captures not just the historical events but the inner transformation that defined Gandhi’s legacy, urging listeners to find their path to courage, compassion, and service in a world that needs it more than ever.

Mahatma Gandhi: The Father of the Nation

Platform: Audible

Subhadra Sen Gupta brings to life the extraordinary journey of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi—known to the world as Mahatma. Far beyond the titles bestowed upon him, he was a leader who wielded the power of truth to change the course of history. The story uncovers the man behind the legend: the simple figure who fasted for justice, greeted kings and commoners alike, and inspired movements across the globe.

Hind Swaraj

Platform: Audible

Written by Mahatma Gandhi during a sea voyage in 1909, ‘Hind Swaraj’ unfolds as a profound dialogue between two characters, The Editor and The Reader, capturing a critical conversation on India's path to true freedom. Through this tale, Mahatma Gandhi challenges conventional ideas of independence, arguing that true self-rule isn't just about expelling British rulers but rejecting Western civilization's influence altogether. He advocates for passive resistance, Swadeshi (self-reliance), and the rejection of violent means, emphasising that the force of love and pity far outweighs the force of arms. This audiobook captures Gandhi’s vision of an India that stands strong on its terms—bold, unyielding, and driven by a spirit that refuses to be conquered.

TO WATCH

Gandhi

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

After being unjustly thrown out of a first-class train compartment despite holding a valid ticket, Gandhi is spurred into action, sparking his lifelong commitment to justice. His early victories in standing up for the rights of Indians and other marginalised communities set the stage for his iconic role as a leader who would change the course of history. This film beautifully portrays the relentless spirit of a man who turned personal humiliation into a powerful fight for freedom and equality.

The Making of the Mahatma

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Shyam Benegal, this film offers a look at the transformative years of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's life in South Africa. It captures the complex and turbulent journey of a young Gandhi, highlighting his struggles, personal sacrifices, and the defining moments that shaped his philosophy of non-violence. It's a powerful portrayal of how a single man’s resolve and courage ignited a revolution. It is a must-watch for anyone seeking to understand the origins of one of the world's most revered leaders.

Gandhi, My Father

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The film offers an intimate look into the complex and strained relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his son, Harilal. Far from the typical portrayal of the revered leader, this film dives into the personal struggles and conflicting ideologies that tore a father and son apart. It reveals a side of Gandhi rarely seen—his role as a father wrestling with his ideals and the pain of familial discord. Deeply and emotionally gripping, this film invites viewers to reflect on the sacrifices the Mahatma made along the way.