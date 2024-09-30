RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Sep 2024 13:58 |  By RnMTeam

At 59, Ashish Vidyarthi Reinvents himself with first single, Sukoon Hai

MUMBAI: Ashish Vidyarthi, the 59-year-old stand-up comedian, vlogger, motivational speaker, and actor, has ventured into a new creative chapter as a singer with the release of his first independent single, Sukoon Hai. The song, which reflects themes of peace and joy, draws inspiration from Vidyarthi's personal journey, including his travels, vlogs, and fond memories of nature and childhood nostalgia.

The song, composed by Prajakta Shukre, with lyrics by Himani Kapoor, was produced at Namyoho Studios in Gurgaon. Reflecting themes of peace and joy, the track draws inspiration from Vidyarthi’s personal experiences—his travels, vlogs, and nostalgic memories of nature and childhood.

Speaking about the project, Ashish Vidyarthi shared, “This is my first full-fledged single. I previously sang Ho Taiyar as Scar for The Lion King, but this is my first solo project. The idea came about spontaneously with Prajakta Shukre, and within a week, she sent a concept based on my vision. We recorded the song, and I’m thrilled with how Sukoon Hai turned out.”

Known for his infectious energy and positivity, Vidyarthi’s passion for music shines through in Sukoon Hai, bringing a refreshing take to the melodious track. With his first single, Vidyarthi showcases yet another facet of his multifaceted persona, adding music to his impressive repertoire.

“I love music and singing,” Vidyarthi said. “Over the past few months, I’ve been working on songs for my motivational sessions, and I’m excited about my upcoming projects. I’ve collaborated with a Kolkata-based music composer duo, and something exciting is coming soon. Everything I do is an expression of who I am, and I’m always eager to create something meaningful. Sukoon Hai is just the beginning—there’s much more to come!”
Sukoon Hai is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Tags
Ashish Vidyarthi Gurgaon Himani Kapoor Prajakta Shukre
Related news
 | 18 Jun 2024

Action Spectacle 'Kill' first song 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' out now: An electrifying Punjabi number with a fusion of pop

MUMBAI: Following its ground-breaking premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival last year, the much-awaited action thriller ‘Kill’ featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala recently unveiled its official trailer and earned widesprea

read more
 | 10 May 2023

"He is continuously looking for a solution, like he wants to be happy, encouraging, energetic, and ambitious," says actor Vaarun Bhagat for actor Ashish Vidyarthi on recalling his "Aar Ya Paar" Days in Azebaijan

MUMBAI: The picturesque landscapes of Azerbaijan served as the perfect backdrop for actors Vaarun Bhagat and Ashish Vidyarthi to unwind and enjoy a delightful coffee break during the shooting of their popular series, "Aar Ya Paar." The talented duo, known for their remarkable performances, took a

read more
 | 01 Apr 2023

Ashish Vidyarthi brings out his best in sensational crime thriller 'Rana Naidu', awaits Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' release

MUMBAI: For some, retirement is about relaxation, sitting on the porch and enjoying sunrise and sunset. But then, there are some like Ashish Vidyarthi for whom retirement is a term that doesn't exist in his life.

read more
 | 31 Mar 2022

Dev Negi's recent released music single 'Jalpariya' directed by Abhishek Tyagi and presented by Entourage Music, has crossed 1+ million views!

MUMBAI: The party night groove 'Jalpariya' sung by Dev Negi and presented by Entourage Music has crossed 1+ million views on YouTube!

read more
 | 25 Mar 2021

Himani Kapoor shares 'fondest memory' with Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Indian singer Himani Kapoor release a new track “Thode Kam Ajnabi”, sung alongside Arijit Singh who also composed and produced, for the movie “Pagglait”. The song was written by Neelesh Misra, featuring Sanya Malhotra.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more

top# 5 articles

1
How Online Radio Has Evolved Over the Years

MUMBAI: Whether on an exciting road trip or a less exciting commute to the office, the radio has kept us company for decades. With a turn of the...read more

2
Urban Punjabi music’s rising star D Cali unveils catchy song for the wedding season

The India-born, California-based rising star D Cali has been making waves in the Urban Punjabi music scene, racking up millions of views for his...read more

3
International Artist Mehta's latest single ‘Do it Right’, makes waves for Hindi R&B

MUMBAI: Independent artists play a crucial role in the music industry, pushing creative boundaries and offering fresh perspectives. Their...read more

4
Rishabh Kant aka The Rish unveils new single ‘Zehreeli’: A Rollercoaster of Love and Emotions

MUMBAI: Rishabh Kant, popularly known as The Rish, is back with his latest single, ‘Zehreeli,’ a song that takes listeners on an emotional journey...read more

5
Pete Tong and Adam Ten conclude Camelphat's Pacha Summer with exclusive back-to back set

MUMBAI: As the Ibizan sun sets on CamelPhat's Pacha residency, the stars align one last time for a one last headlining event. Following the riveting...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games