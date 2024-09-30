At 59, Ashish Vidyarthi Reinvents himself with first single, Sukoon Hai

MUMBAI: Ashish Vidyarthi, the 59-year-old stand-up comedian, vlogger, motivational speaker, and actor, has ventured into a new creative chapter as a singer with the release of his first independent single, Sukoon Hai. The song, which reflects themes of peace and joy, draws inspiration from Vidyarthi's personal journey, including his travels, vlogs, and fond memories of nature and childhood nostalgia.

The song, composed by Prajakta Shukre, with lyrics by Himani Kapoor, was produced at Namyoho Studios in Gurgaon. Reflecting themes of peace and joy, the track draws inspiration from Vidyarthi’s personal experiences—his travels, vlogs, and nostalgic memories of nature and childhood.

Speaking about the project, Ashish Vidyarthi shared, “This is my first full-fledged single. I previously sang Ho Taiyar as Scar for The Lion King, but this is my first solo project. The idea came about spontaneously with Prajakta Shukre, and within a week, she sent a concept based on my vision. We recorded the song, and I’m thrilled with how Sukoon Hai turned out.”

Known for his infectious energy and positivity, Vidyarthi’s passion for music shines through in Sukoon Hai, bringing a refreshing take to the melodious track. With his first single, Vidyarthi showcases yet another facet of his multifaceted persona, adding music to his impressive repertoire.

“I love music and singing,” Vidyarthi said. “Over the past few months, I’ve been working on songs for my motivational sessions, and I’m excited about my upcoming projects. I’ve collaborated with a Kolkata-based music composer duo, and something exciting is coming soon. Everything I do is an expression of who I am, and I’m always eager to create something meaningful. Sukoon Hai is just the beginning—there’s much more to come!”

Sukoon Hai is now available on all major streaming platforms.