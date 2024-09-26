RadioandMusic
News |  26 Sep 2024 19:54

Redefining Punjabi Music: NDS, SIFR, and TALWIINDER Set New Global Standards

MUMBAI: Get ready for an exciting new sound as NDS collaborates with Talwiinder and Sifr to present ‘Gaani’, a track that captures the bittersweet journey of love and heartbreak. Ready to take over your playlists, the track will turn your emotions into a groove, blending soulful vocals with reflective lyrics to create the perfect soundtrack for anyone who's ever loved, lost, and learned to move on.

Sung by NDS and Talwiinder and lyrics penned by Sifr, Gaani explores the highs and lows of relationships, from the thrill of falling in love to the heartache of drifting apart. The track’s laid-back beats and a melody that blends reflection and rhythm, ‘Gaani’ promises to be the perfect vibe for those late-night thoughts or impromptu solo dance sessions. Whether you’re healing from a breakup or just reminiscing, the track's chill, infectious flow resonates with those trying to navigate their feelings.

Known for his soulful vocals, Talwiinder shared, “"We all know love isn’t just some fairy tale—it’s messy, unpredictable, and full of highs and lows. But it’s that pursuit of something genuine that keeps us all in the game. Collaborating with NDS and Sifr to blend our sounds into this track has been an incredible process and I’m excited for people to experience the music"

“Gaani’ is truly a labor of love for me. I set out to craft something personal, yet immersive—where you can lose yourself in the rhythm and feel every beat. Working with Talwiinder and Sifr was a seamless experience. Talwiinder’s raw, heartfelt vocals and Sifr’s lyrical finesse brought ‘Gaani’ to life, creating the perfect blend of groove and emotion..” added NDS echoing the sentiments.

Sifr, who brings his signature style to the collaboration, shares, “Music should resonate where it matters most—deep in the heart. With our upcoming track 'Gaani,' we aimed to capture the raw truth of love and all the other emotions that stem from it, in all their messy and beautiful forms. It's about those unspoken feelings of being surrounded by love, and I wanted to ensure both musically and lyrically, my Punjabi and Rajasthani roots were authentically represented. The music by NDS and Talwiinder's verse brought even more depth and layers to the song, making it an even more special project.”  

Listen to Gaani here: https://SMI.lnk.to/Gaani

Punjabi music NDS SIFR Talwiinder
