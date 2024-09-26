House of Tuneman Delivers an Eclectic Afro-Indian Sound with Latest EP Rover

MUMBAI: In a world where electronic music is evolving at a breakneck pace, Delhi-based producer and DJ Karan Dhingra, better known as House of Tuneman, has carved out a unique niche. His latest EP Rover, featuring two dynamic tracks, Moon Chaser and Maneye, showcases his ability to fuse ethnic sounds with Afro-inspired grooves. Released in the wake of his rising popularity, this EP highlights his vision to blend world music elements with electronic house music.

The standout track of the EP Rover, Moon Chaser, transports listeners to a serene world inspired by the tranquillity of night-time wanderings. With a captivating blend of Indian and Afro sounds, it reflects Tuneman’s vision of a solo traveller, weaving together the cultural diversity they experience along the way.

The track features Indian instruments such as the Ghatam, Bansuri (flute), and Tabla, seamlessly combined with Afro instruments like the Djembe, Doshu shakers, and claps. The Swiss handpan adds a layer of warmth, while airy pads and side-chained brass sounds lend a sense of movement, making this track a unique sensory experience. The fusion of organic sounds and ambient textures gives it a deep, meditative quality, reminiscent of the peace and serenity that comes with exploring new terrains.

According to Tuneman, the inspiration behind Moon Chaser comes from the peacefulness of the night. "Nights are more peaceful and serene to wander," he explains, naming the track after his experience of chasing the calm, celestial beauty of the moon. With its Afro-Indian fusion, Moon Chaser reflects Tuneman’s passion for combining global influences to create something deeply personal and organic.

On the flip side of the EP Rover is Maneye, a high-energy afro house track that is bound to become a dance floor favourite. Featuring a groovy mix of Afro percussion, wooden claps, and shakers, Maneye is designed to keep listeners moving. Layered with Latin drums and driving Afro vocals, the track’s infectious rhythm is a call to the dance floor, inviting listeners to lose themselves in its pulsating energy.

Tuneman’s mastery of percussion shines in Maneye, where the multiple layers of sound add complexity and depth. The track builds gradually, with Afro vocals carrying a sense of urgency and intensity, creating a high-octane vibe that’s perfect for peak-time sets.

Since his debut in 2020, House of Tuneman has become a prominent name in India’s electronic music scene. His passion for blending house music with world music elements has resulted in a distinctive sound that stands out in an increasingly crowded industry.

With 19 tracks under his belt and multiple collaborations with European and Indian labels, Tuneman has already made waves internationally. His track Forest Humms gained the attention of industry heavyweights such as Nick Warren and Sabo NYC, while his 2023 release Bombay Bustle was featured on VH1 and radio stations around the world.

Not content with just creating music, Tuneman is actively contributing to India’s music scene by collaborating with folk musicians from smaller cities. His mission to infuse traditional music into electronic performances adds a spontaneous and artistic edge to his live shows, setting him apart from other producers. Cafe De Anatolia is an independent record label founded by Monika Ilieva, Nikola Iliev (Nickarth/Rialians On Earth), and Zoran Iliev (Billy Esteban) in Vinica, North Macedonia. In just six years, it has grown into a global name in electronic music. The label is built on the idea that music and spirituality are deeply connected, and its mission is to create a space where dance music brings people closer to a more spiritual way of living. With over 2,000 releases from nearly 900 artists worldwide, Cafe De Anatolia has become a platform for emerging talent in the electronica, organic house, and downtempo genres. Artists like Armen Miran, Nikko Sunset, Tebra, and Billy Esteban are part of its diverse roster. The label also focuses on building a community where people from different cultures can connect and understand each other through music. With the release of his new EP Rover, House of Tuneman continues to push boundaries, merging Afro rhythms with Indian sounds, creating a cross-cultural experience that resonates with his growing fanbase.