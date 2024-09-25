Radio City and Happydemic to bring the magic of live music to your doorstep with songstruck

MUMBAI: Imagine making someone feel special or brightening someone’s day with the perfect song, delivered live and in person, creating a moment that connects hearts and turns ordinary days into cherished memories. Radio City is thrilled to introduce “Songstruck,” a heartwarming venture in collaboration with Happydemic, the platform that transforms live music into an intimate, unforgettable experience. Now, with just a booking through the Happydemic website, you can surprise your loved ones with a 30-minute live performance tailored as per preference - whether it’s to uplift their spirits, celebrate from afar, enhance social gatherings, or make any special moment even more magical. Songstruck also provides live streaming, allowing you to share the experience with loved ones near and far, bringing everyone closer through music.

Songstruck is all about creating connections through music, setting the perfect ambiance for any occasion. It can help in expressing emotions for loved one’s. What makes this venture even more special is the personal touch at its core-each experience is tailor-made, with handpicked songs to resonate deeply with the person it's meant for. Whether it’s a song that rekindles fond memories or a playlist that speaks for your bond, this concept delivers a hyper-personalized experience that turns an ordinary moment into a celebration of love, joy, and connection. This project also gives a unique platform for undiscovered, hyperlocal artists to shine, performing live and building their recognition.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “With Songstruck, we’re crafting bespoke experiences that connect people in ways words can’t. This partnership with Happydemic allows us to merge our passion for music with the magic of live performances. We’re thrilled to provide a platform for budding artists while offering deeply personalized experiences that will touch the hearts of our listeners. Whether it’s bringing joy to a loved one’s day or making special moments unforgettable, Songstruck is here to create lasting memories like never before.”

With the campaign thought of “Gifting Memories with Melodies,” Songstruck brings together the perfect harmony of personal emotions and the magic of live music. It’s all about creating memorable experiences, nurturing local talent, and delivering a concert-like atmosphere for every special moment. Backed by Happydemic’s mission to make music accessible and impactful, this innovative venture ensures every event resonates deeply, while also giving local artists the platform and exposure they deserve.

Radhika Mukherji, Co-Founder & CEO of Happydemic, added, “Our mission at Happydemic has always been to elevate the joy of music and enrich lives through live performances. Songstruck aligns perfectly with this vision—giving both our audience and artists an extraordinary platform. Since Happydemic already has an incredible pool of talented artists, this initiative will give them the live exposure they need to showcase their skills and elevate their portfolios. It’s about creating a deeply personal experience for the listener while also uplifting local talent.”

This new addition promises to be a game-changer, leveraging Radio City’s extensive platforms and Happydemic’s vibrant talent pool to offer unparalleled musical experiences. From social media buzz to on-air promotions and digital campaigns, this collaboration aims to showcase the best in live music and set new standards for event entertainment. Stay tuned as Radio City and Happydemic, together, bring you a unique, concert-like experience for every special moment with Songstruck.