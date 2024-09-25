Maninder Buttar's soulful melodies paired with Emiway Bantai’s distinct rap flow for 'Mai Hawa Mein Hu' latest track surpasses one million views in just 20 Hours

Music lovers across the country are resonating with Maninder Buttar and Emiway Bantai's latest track, "Mai Hawa Mein Hu", which has garnered over 1 million views within just 20 hours of its release. The track's refreshing, energetic vibe has clearly struck a chord, adding to its growing popularity.

"Mai Hawa Mein Hu" is a high-energy track that radiates a sense of positivity and freedom. Its infectious rhythm and carefree spirit encapsulate the feeling of being truly liberated. The song's dynamic blend of pop and upbeat hip-hop draws listeners in with Maninder Buttar’s soulful melodies paired with Emiway Bantai’s distinct rap flow, creating a unique and effortless synergy.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Maninder Buttar shared, "This song is really about embracing the moment and finding joy in the little things. We wanted to create something that lifts people’s spirits and makes them feel free."

Emiway Bantai reflected on the collaboration, saying, "Working on 'Mai Hawa Mein Hu' was a great experience. It’s all about letting loose, being yourself, and enjoying life as it comes. I think people are connecting with that vibe."

The lyrics of the track reinforce the spirit of living in the moment, while the lively beats add a rhythmic groove that enhances its feel-good energy. Since its release, the song has been embraced by fans across the country, with social media seeing an outpouring of dance challenges, user-generated content, and positive reactions.

Directed by Shunty Manish and distributed by Believe Artist Service, the music video adds a vibrant visual layer to the song, aligning perfectly with the track’s essence of spontaneity and joy. As "Mai Hawa Mein Hu" continues to gain momentum, it reflects not just a musical achievement but an anthem for those who live life on their own terms, with a carefree and liberated spirit.

With such an overwhelming response in the first 20 hours, Maninder Buttar and Emiway Bantai are once again proving why they are among India’s most celebrated artists. "Mai Hawa Mein Hu" is not just a song – it’s an anthem for those who live life with boundless energy and a free spirit.