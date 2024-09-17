Independent Artist Chhavi Sodhani Maps Emotional Terrain in Debut EP 'X Axis'

MUMBAI: Chhavi Sodhani is an independent artist known for her introspective songwriting and experimental sound. As a complete artist in every sense, Chhavi Sodhani has written, composed, produced, and sung all three tracks on her EP - “X – Axis”, a testament to her dedication and multifaceted talents.

Chhavi's music blends intimate storytelling with carefully crafted soundscapes, creating a unique and captivating listening experience. Chhavi is poised to make waves in the music industry with the release of her debut EP, "X Axis." This deeply personal collection of 3 meticulously crafted songs offers listeners an intimate glimpse into the artist's soul, which mostly convey coming of age stories.

Each track on the EP has been created to serve as a personal conversation between Chhavi and her audience, inviting listeners to connect with her on a profound level.

The EP features three compelling tracks:

"Maaf" - A poignant appeal for self-forgiveness. "Maaf" acknowledges the inevitability of mistakes in life's journey. Sodhani's lyrics and melody create a space for listeners to embrace their imperfections and grant themselves grace.

“Nagma” - A Soulful Ode to lost love and finding artistic inspiration from that emotional reservoir. In a departure from conventional breakup songs, "Nagma" offers a mature and nuanced perspective, that there are creative takeaways from unfinished love stories too. The track serves as a heartfelt confession from a songwriter, giving credit to her ex-lover for inspiring her love songs.

"Alvida" - The EP's finale track personifies Pain[Dard] as a long-standing companion. When we have felt pain for too long it almost feels like one of our limbs we carry around. It takes courage to sometimes recognise our own allegiance to it."Alvida" is a cry for liberation from pain and to finally move on from it.

Chhavi Sodhani's attention to detail shines through in every aspect of "X Axis." Her emotive vocals are complemented by carefully crafted compositions that strike a delicate balance between vulnerability and strength. The production of each track has been meticulously engineered to enhance the emotional resonance of the lyrics and melodies.

"I wanted my first EP to be a genuine representation of who I am as both a person and an artist," shares Sodhani. "These songs are born from deeply intimate experiences and realisations I've had over the past few years. I've poured my heart and soul into every aspect of this EP, from the lyrics to the final mix, hoping that the emotions will resonate deeply with my listeners.", says Chhavi Sodhani

"X Axis" not only marks Chhavi Sodhani's debut EP as a recording artist but also establishes her as a formidable talent in the independent music scene. Her ability to craft songs that are both deeply personal and universally relatable sets her apart as an artist to watch out for.