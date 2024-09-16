In This Gen-z Era Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha Bring Old-School Romance with 'JAAM'

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Gen Z's fast-paced music trends, Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha are stepping back in time to bring an old-school touch with their latest release, JAAM. The song, a soulful ghazal, tells the bittersweet love story of two lovers torn apart. Delbar's character, once in love with Gurnazar, separates and she moves on in life with someone else, which leaves Gurnazar heartbroken and unable to move on, even into his old age. This heart-wrenching yet romantic title track has captured the audience's attention with its emotional depth and captivating narrative.

Delbar Arya, known for her captivating performances in hit music videos like Guru Randhawa's Downtown and Singga’s Shadow 2, is again ready to enchant audiences. Her pairing with the talented singer Gurnazar Chattha marks a new chapter in her career. JAAM, written and composed by Gurnazar himself, adds a refreshing flavor to today’s music scene with its unique blend of old-school romance and ghazal style.

Delbar shared her excitement about working on the project, saying, “Shooting for JAAM was an amazing experience. Gurnazar is a sweet, down-to-earth person with an adorable smile. This song is something new for both of us. While Gurnazar is known for his romantic tracks, he has brought a soulful, heartbreaking touch to this ghazal, and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts. The song leaves the audience with lots of questions on what terms and what made me leave him, this is surely a lot of questions, but every question will be answered soon. I am grateful to be part of this song as we have filmed the song in the beautiful landscapes of Chandigarh, and I hope the audience connects with the story and emotions.”

Gurnazar Chattha, famous for hits like Dil Tu Jaan Tu, pairs up with Delbar for the first time in JAAM. The duo promises to mesmerize the audience with their chemistry, adding a fresh yet nostalgic vibe to the music scene. With the emotional intensity of the storyline and the deep, evocative lyrics, JAAM is set to be a memorable entry into the world of romantic ghazals.

In a world where love is often depicted in fleeting moments, JAAM reminds us of the lasting impact of heartbreak and the beauty of eternal love. Fans eagerly await the release of this emotionally charged track, which promises to tug at the heartstrings and linger long after the music fades.