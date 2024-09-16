RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Sep 2024 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

In This Gen-z Era Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha Bring Old-School Romance with 'JAAM'

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Gen Z's fast-paced music trends, Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha are stepping back in time to bring an old-school touch with their latest release, JAAM. The song, a soulful ghazal, tells the bittersweet love story of two lovers torn apart. Delbar's character, once in love with Gurnazar, separates and she moves on in life with someone else, which leaves Gurnazar heartbroken and unable to move on, even into his old age. This heart-wrenching yet romantic title track has captured the audience's attention with its emotional depth and captivating narrative.

Delbar Arya, known for her captivating performances in hit music videos like Guru Randhawa's Downtown and Singga’s Shadow 2, is again ready to enchant audiences. Her pairing with the talented singer Gurnazar Chattha marks a new chapter in her career. JAAM, written and composed by Gurnazar himself, adds a refreshing flavor to today’s music scene with its unique blend of old-school romance and ghazal style.

Delbar shared her excitement about working on the project, saying, “Shooting for JAAM was an amazing experience. Gurnazar is a sweet, down-to-earth person with an adorable smile. This song is something new for both of us. While Gurnazar is known for his romantic tracks, he has brought a soulful, heartbreaking touch to this ghazal, and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts. The song leaves the audience with lots of questions on what terms and what made me leave him, this is surely a lot of questions, but every question will be answered soon. I am grateful to be part of this song as we have filmed the song in the beautiful landscapes of Chandigarh, and I hope the audience connects with the story and emotions.”

Gurnazar Chattha, famous for hits like Dil Tu Jaan Tu, pairs up with Delbar for the first time in JAAM. The duo promises to mesmerize the audience with their chemistry, adding a fresh yet nostalgic vibe to the music scene. With the emotional intensity of the storyline and the deep, evocative lyrics, JAAM is set to be a memorable entry into the world of romantic ghazals.

In a world where love is often depicted in fleeting moments, JAAM reminds us of the lasting impact of heartbreak and the beauty of eternal love. Fans eagerly await the release of this emotionally charged track, which promises to tug at the heartstrings and linger long after the music fades.

Tags
Gurnazar Chattha Guru Randhawa music Songs
Related news
 | 17 Sep 2024

Independent Artist Chhavi Sodhani Maps Emotional Terrain in Debut EP 'X Axis'

MUMBAI: Chhavi Sodhani is an independent artist known for her introspective songwriting and experimental sound.

read more
 | 17 Sep 2024

Check out six lesser-known facts about Gurdas Maan that you didn't know

1. International Acclaim: Gurdas Maan is one of the few Punjabi singers to achieve global recognition, performing in countries like Canada, the USA, and the UK. His fan base spans across continents, making him a true global ambassador of Punjabi music.

read more
 | 16 Sep 2024

Sidhu Moosewala and Badshah enter top 10 most followed global hip-hop artists on sSpotify

MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop Makes History As Sidhu Moose Wala And Badshah Enter Top 10 Most Followed Global Hip-Hop Artists On Spotify

read more
 | 16 Sep 2024

The countdown ends! Call Me Bae's 'Yaara Tere Bin' music video is here to steal hearts!

MUMBAI: The massive success of Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, has taken over social media, with fans raving about the series and especially the soulful track “Yaara Tere Bin.” After an overwhelming demand for the music video, the wait is finally over as the much-anticipated visuals for the

read more
 | 15 Sep 2024

Universal Music India launches Vedam Records, a wellness music label alongside three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej with his album 'Break Of Dawn'

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, has announced the launch of Vedam Records, a new wellness-focused music label rooted in the timeless traditions of Indian culture.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more

top# 5 articles

1
In This Gen-z Era Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha Bring Old-School Romance with 'JAAM'

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Gen Z's fast-paced music trends, Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha are stepping back in time to bring an old-school...read more

2
Achanté's "I Am The Sun" Shines Light on Duality and Transformation

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Indian artist Achanté is a force of nature—both in her music and her message. Her latest single, "I Am The Sun," is an...read more

3
Independent Artist Chhavi Sodhani Maps Emotional Terrain in Debut EP 'X Axis'

MUMBAI: Chhavi Sodhani is an independent artist known for her introspective songwriting and experimental sound. As a complete artist in every sense,...read more

4
The countdown ends! Call Me Bae's 'Yaara Tere Bin' music video is here to steal hearts!

MUMBAI: The massive success of Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, has taken over social media, with fans raving about the series and especially the...read more

5
Check out six lesser-known facts about Gurdas Maan that you didn't know

1. International Acclaim: Gurdas Maan is one of the few Punjabi singers to achieve global recognition, performing in countries like Canada, the USA,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games