RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Sep 2024 15:08 |  By RnMTeam

Check out six lesser-known facts about Gurdas Maan that you didn't know

1. International Acclaim: Gurdas Maan is one of the few Punjabi singers to achieve global recognition, performing in countries like Canada, the USA, and the UK. His fan base spans across continents, making him a true global ambassador of Punjabi music.

2. National Award Winner:
Gurdas Maan, a legendary singer and actor, has won the prestigious National Award twice. He is the only Punjabi singer to receive the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer at the 54th National Film Awards for his song "Heer" from the film Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris (2006). His second National Award came when he earned the Best Actor Jury Award for his performance in Des Hoyaa Pardes.

3. No Formal Music Training: Despite his immense musical talent, Gurdas Maan has never had any formal music training. His incredible singing and songwriting abilities are entirely self-taught, making his success even more extraordinary.

4. The Dafli Ritual: Maan Saab is inseparable from his dafli. He has never performed in a concert or show without it, and it has become his signature instrument, adding a distinct folk touch to his performances.

5. Acting Career: In addition to his music, Gurdas Maan has made a name for himself in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. He has acted in films like Des Hoyaa Pardes co-starring Juhi Chawla, Shaheed-E-Mohabbat, Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris, etc. showcasing his versatility as both a singer and an actor.

6. Special Appearance in Veer-Zaara: Gurdas Maan’s appearance in the song "Aisa Des Hai Mera" wasn’t originally planned. While both he and Yash Chopra were in Chandigarh shooting their respective films, Yash Ji approached him since Maan had already recorded "Lodi" and parts of "Aisa Des Hai Mera" (the Mukhda and Jugni portions). Yash Ji suggested that since Gurdas was there and had lent his voice to the song, why not make an appearance in the shoot as well? And that’s how his cameo in the iconic film happened.

Tags
Gurdaas Maan Veer-Zaara Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 17 Sep 2024

Independent Artist Chhavi Sodhani Maps Emotional Terrain in Debut EP 'X Axis'

MUMBAI: Chhavi Sodhani is an independent artist known for her introspective songwriting and experimental sound.

read more
 | 16 Sep 2024

Sidhu Moosewala and Badshah enter top 10 most followed global hip-hop artists on sSpotify

MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop Makes History As Sidhu Moose Wala And Badshah Enter Top 10 Most Followed Global Hip-Hop Artists On Spotify

read more
 | 16 Sep 2024

In This Gen-z Era Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha Bring Old-School Romance with 'JAAM'

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Gen Z's fast-paced music trends, Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha are stepping back in time to bring an old-school touch with their latest release, JAAM. The song, a soulful ghazal, tells the bittersweet love story of two lovers torn apart.

read more
 | 16 Sep 2024

The countdown ends! Call Me Bae's 'Yaara Tere Bin' music video is here to steal hearts!

MUMBAI: The massive success of Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, has taken over social media, with fans raving about the series and especially the soulful track “Yaara Tere Bin.” After an overwhelming demand for the music video, the wait is finally over as the much-anticipated visuals for the

read more
 | 15 Sep 2024

Universal Music India launches Vedam Records, a wellness music label alongside three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej with his album 'Break Of Dawn'

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, has announced the launch of Vedam Records, a new wellness-focused music label rooted in the timeless traditions of Indian culture.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more

top# 5 articles

1
In This Gen-z Era Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha Bring Old-School Romance with 'JAAM'

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Gen Z's fast-paced music trends, Delbar Arya and Gurnazar Chattha are stepping back in time to bring an old-school...read more

2
Achanté's "I Am The Sun" Shines Light on Duality and Transformation

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Indian artist Achanté is a force of nature—both in her music and her message. Her latest single, "I Am The Sun," is an...read more

3
Independent Artist Chhavi Sodhani Maps Emotional Terrain in Debut EP 'X Axis'

MUMBAI: Chhavi Sodhani is an independent artist known for her introspective songwriting and experimental sound. As a complete artist in every sense,...read more

4
The countdown ends! Call Me Bae's 'Yaara Tere Bin' music video is here to steal hearts!

MUMBAI: The massive success of Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, has taken over social media, with fans raving about the series and especially the...read more

5
Check out six lesser-known facts about Gurdas Maan that you didn't know

1. International Acclaim: Gurdas Maan is one of the few Punjabi singers to achieve global recognition, performing in countries like Canada, the USA,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games