Check out six lesser-known facts about Gurdas Maan that you didn't know

1. International Acclaim: Gurdas Maan is one of the few Punjabi singers to achieve global recognition, performing in countries like Canada, the USA, and the UK. His fan base spans across continents, making him a true global ambassador of Punjabi music.

2. National Award Winner:

Gurdas Maan, a legendary singer and actor, has won the prestigious National Award twice. He is the only Punjabi singer to receive the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer at the 54th National Film Awards for his song "Heer" from the film Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris (2006). His second National Award came when he earned the Best Actor Jury Award for his performance in Des Hoyaa Pardes.

3. No Formal Music Training: Despite his immense musical talent, Gurdas Maan has never had any formal music training. His incredible singing and songwriting abilities are entirely self-taught, making his success even more extraordinary.

4. The Dafli Ritual: Maan Saab is inseparable from his dafli. He has never performed in a concert or show without it, and it has become his signature instrument, adding a distinct folk touch to his performances.

5. Acting Career: In addition to his music, Gurdas Maan has made a name for himself in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. He has acted in films like Des Hoyaa Pardes co-starring Juhi Chawla, Shaheed-E-Mohabbat, Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris, etc. showcasing his versatility as both a singer and an actor.

6. Special Appearance in Veer-Zaara: Gurdas Maan’s appearance in the song "Aisa Des Hai Mera" wasn’t originally planned. While both he and Yash Chopra were in Chandigarh shooting their respective films, Yash Ji approached him since Maan had already recorded "Lodi" and parts of "Aisa Des Hai Mera" (the Mukhda and Jugni portions). Yash Ji suggested that since Gurdas was there and had lent his voice to the song, why not make an appearance in the shoot as well? And that’s how his cameo in the iconic film happened.