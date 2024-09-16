The countdown ends! Call Me Bae's 'Yaara Tere Bin' music video is here to steal hearts!

MUMBAI: The massive success of Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, has taken over social media, with fans raving about the series and especially the soulful track “Yaara Tere Bin.” After an overwhelming demand for the music video, the wait is finally over as the much-anticipated visuals for the song have been dropped. With its deep emotion and unplugged beauty, the track hooked everyone, and the visuals now bring to life the raw emotions that fans eagerly awaited!

Composed and sung by the talented trio of RUUH, JOH, and Lisa Mishra, with poetic lyrics crafted by RUUH and Smriti Bhoker, “Yaara Tere Bin” is an acoustic ballad that captures the intense void left by a lost love. The lyrics echo the emptiness that comes from the absence of a beloved, while its evocative visuals and soulful melody pull at the heartstrings.

Lisa Mishra, who brings her signature soulful touch to the track, adds, “When I first sang ‘Yaara Tere Bin,’ it felt like my voice was carrying the weight of every unspoken emotion I've ever felt. I think we all have those memories of people who leave an imprint on our hearts. The song taps into that universal experience of missing someone and those emotions while letting them flow through the music. I am glad the music video is finally out now on popular demand and I hope fans will love it.”

RUUH, who not only composed but also lent his voice to the song, reflects on his connection to the song’s emotional depth, “I feel overwhelmed with the response and love that we are receiving for this track. This track is close to my heart as we’ve all experienced this kind of love that stays with you even when it’s gone. ‘Yaara Tere Bin’ is like a conversation with those memories that you can’t quite shake and I wanted the music to mirror that feeling, simple, bare, but powerful. I hope it resonates with anyone who’s experienced that aching emptiness.”

“To see how Yaara Tere Bin has connected to the listeners is a dream come true. Creating the track was a deeply personal journey. This song was meant to capture those quiet, intense moments of love and loss, and I’m beyond thrilled that it’s resonated so deeply. YI hope the music video adds another dimension to the story we’re telling”, adds composer JOH

Lyricist Smriti Bhoker shares, “‘Yaara Tere Bin’ is a reflection of my own emotional journey. The overwhelming response to the song has been incredibly touching, and it’s truly amazing to see how the audience has connected to the emotions behind the words.”

Dive into the captivating video of "Yaara Tere Bin" from Call Me Bae and immerse yourself in its heartfelt expression of love and loss. Whether you’re reliving your own moments of longing or simply enjoying a beautifully crafted piece of music, this is a must-watch!!

Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra, who has co-written it alongside Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Call me Bae is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self. This 8-part series stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, and features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The series premiered exclusively on Prime Video on Sept 6 in India and 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch “Yaara Tere Bin” from Call Me Bae here: