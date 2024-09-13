Delhi-based Indian electronica producer Alboe releases first track ‘Sahi’ from upcoming album, Enroute 24

MUMBAI: New Delhi-based electronica producer and singer Alboe aka A Little Bit Of Everything found inspiration for his new album in the most unlikely of places – in something that Shah Rukh Khan said.

This quote by the Bollywood superstar – “I love being recognised, I love people liking me, I love the fact that people scream when I go out. I think I’ll miss that when it's taken away” – set the young artist thinking about success and fame and the journey people had to traverse across different milestones and failures.

Alboe’s new album, Enroute 24, is the result of those thoughts that emerged from reading about hyper-successful people like SRK, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet and others. The nine-track album is centred around a fictional story of hyper fame and each composition denotes the start, the struggles, fulfilment, insecurities, curiosity, and hard work that go into achieving the unthinkable.

“The album was inspired by the journey of success,” says Alboe. “This was at a time when interviews of people like Elon Musk, Shah Rukh Khan, Warren Buffet. Joe Rogan and so on flooded my social media. My subconscious picked different stages of their success and made songs on each different stage,” he explains the concept behind the album.

Alboe’s affinity for seamlessly blending classical Indian sounds with western influences has been well documented through his earlier efforts – debut album The Painter and 2023-released EP Love Languages. In Enroute 24, which is essentially a house music album infused with warm Indian classical vocals and sounds, Alboe’s further finesses his approach to dance music.

“Enroute 24, as a musician has meant more of an unapologetic slip into what makes my sound,” he reflects.

The first single to be released from the upcoming album is the santoor-filled ‘Sahi’ – a shimmering composition that quickly sets the mood for the listener. The clever wordplay between tera mera and tedha medha accompanied by the sardonic muttering of ‘Sahi hai’ looks at love in another light, one in which love has to keep up with the ways of a fast-paced world.

“‘Sahi’ was an attempt to capture the beauty of the santoor on top of an organic house kick and bass,” says Alboe, who will be performing the album live at Ziro Festival in late-September.

‘Sahi’ released on September 13, and is now available across all streaming platforms.

Alboe is the moniker of Hindustani classical trained vocalist Vedant Chandra.