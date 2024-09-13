RadioandMusic
American pop diva Anastacia to take the stage at World Tennis League 2024

MUMBAI: The World Tennis League is thrilled to announce the addition of American singer-songwriter Anastacia Lyn Newkirk to its lineup for the third season, scheduled to be held at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024.

The American pop diva will join legendary rock musician Bryan Adams, who is set to perform on the opening night of WTL 2024, creating a stellar lineup that will dazzle audiences on and off the court. She will take the stage on the second day (December 20) of the third edition of the World Tennis League.

Anastacia, renowned for her powerful voice and chart-topping hits like 'I'm Outta Love', 'Not That Kind', 'Freak of Nature', 'Paid My Dues', and 'One Day in Your Life', have captivated millions worldwide.

With over 30 million records sold globally, Anastacia has earned more than 225 awards across 31 countries and #1 hits in 19 countries. She became the World's Best Selling New Female Pop Artist at the 2001 World Music Awards.

Having established itself as a premier event that combines elite tennis with electrifying musical performances, the World Tennis League season 3 is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of 2024.

Concert ticket holders can upgrade their WTL experience by securing a discounted add-on Tennis ticket for the Tennis matches for the day.

Tickets are available at etihadarena.ae

 

 

