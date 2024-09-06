RadioandMusic
Vocal Powerhouse Wynonna Judd releases live double-album back to Wy: LIVE available now

MUMBAI: Wynonna Judd is hailed as one of the most powerful and influential vocalists in Country music. Her timeless songs resonate with fans of all generations and continue to inspire rising artists today. Wynonna's highly acclaimed Back To Wy Tour kicked-off in 2023 where she performed her two debut solo records, Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993). Now, she is releasing a special live double-album from the tour, Back To Wy: LIVE (via ANTI-), which is available now on all streaming platforms, plus a double vinyl.

"What the fans and I shared on the first leg of the Back To Wy Tour was so special you almost had to be there to believe it. I am so thrilled to share this live album and use it as my time capsule to never forget those moments."
-Wynonna

Track list:

Wynonna (Disc 1)

    What It Takes (Live)
    She Is His Only Need (Live)
    I Saw The Light (Live)
    My Strongest Weakness (Live)
    When I Reach The Place I'm Goin' (Live)
    No One Else On Earth (Live)
    It's Never Easy To Say Goodbye (Live)
    A Little Bit Of Love (Goes A Long, Long Way) (Live)
    All Of That Love From Here (Live)
    Live With Jesus (Live)

Tell Me Why (Disc 2)

    Tell Me Why (Live)
    Rock Bottom (Live)
    Only Love (Live)
    Let's Make A Baby King (Live)
    Is It Over Yet (Live)
    Father Sun (Live)
    Girls With Guitars (Live)
    Just Like New (Live)
    I Just Drove By (Live)
    That Was Yesterday (Live)
     
The initial run of the Back To Wy Tour was overwhelmingly well-received by fans and critics alike. Due to high demand from the fans who have supported her from the beginning along with an entirely new-found fanbase, the tour was expanded and kicks off a new run of dates today.

Back To Wy Tour Dates:

Fri Sep 06 | Hutchinson, KS | Kansas State Fair
Sat Sep 07 | Tulsa, OK | River Spirit Casino
Sun Sep 08 | Lubbock, TX | Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall
Wed Sep 11 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak Center
Fri Sep 13 | Casper, WY | Ford Wyoming Center
Sat Sep 14 | Billings, MT | Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing Arts
Wed Sep 18 | Boise, ID | Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Sep 20 | Woodinville, WA | Chateau Ste Michelle Winery^
Sat Sep 21 | Airway Heights, WA | BECU Live at Northern Quest
Tue Sep 24 | Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center
Wed Sep 25 | Sandy, UT | Sandy Amphitheater
Fri Sep 27 | Saratoga, CA | Mountain Winery
Sat Sep 28 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sun Sep 29 | Porterville, CA | Eagle Mountain Casino
Wed Oct 02 | El Cajon, CA | The Magnolia
Fri Oct 04 | Los Angeles, CA | Walt Disney Concert Hall
Sat Oct 05 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

