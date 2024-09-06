Gurdas Maan unveils 'Sound of Soil' presented by Sai Production and Speed Records, musical by Jatinder Shah

MUMBAI: The legendary Gurdas Maan, a name synonymous with the very soul of Punjabi music, has once again graced the world with his latest masterpiece, "Sound of Soil”. Music by Jatinder Shah, presented by Sai Productions and Speed Records, this profound album, comprising nine evocative tracks, is a poignant reflection of his unwavering love for his roots, his culture, and his beloved motherland.

Watch the song here-

The Musical pioneer who gave new dimensions to Punjabi Folk Music has produced over 42 albums & written over 400 songs. As a legend who has shaped the landscape of Punjabi music for decades, Gurdas Maan remains an unparalleled icon whose voice continues to inspire, uplift, and connect people from all walks of life.

Gurdas Maan has garnered widespread acclaim throughout his illustrious career, with notable achievements including the Best Actor Jury Award for Des Hoya Pardes in 2004 and the Best Male Playback Singer award in 2006 for Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris, where his soulful rendition of HEER played a pivotal role in shaping the film’s narrative. The film itself made headlines by entering the 79th Academy Awards and earned Gurdas Maan the Best Actor award at the Berlin Asia Pacific Awards. His international acclaim continued in 2009 when he won the Best International Album award for Boot Polishan

The album opens with "Main Hi Jhoothi," a track that delves into introspection, blending haunting melodies with thought-provoking lyrics. This is followed by "Ve Sohneya," a song that resonates with the warmth of love and the beauty of simple, enduring relationships. The album continues with "Laggiyaan Ne Maujaan (Natiya Kalam)," which captures the joy of celebrations, infusing traditional rhythms with contemporary flair. Gurdas Maan’s storytelling prowess shines in "Panchhi Udd Gaye," a song that speaks to the transient nature of life and the inevitable journey of the soul. In "Dekh Laila (Traditional)," he pays homage to age-old traditions, breathing new life into timeless folklore. "Chitey Chitey Danda'n" is a vibrant, rhythmic track that echoes the vibrant energy of Punjabi folk culture, while "Bidesaa'n Nu" touches the hearts of all who have ever felt the pangs of separation from their homeland. The album culminates in two powerful tracks: "Maa Boli," a heartfelt tribute to the mother tongue, and "Tappe," which celebrates the lively, joyous spirit of Punjabi music, inviting listeners to join in the dance of life.

"Each song in this album carries the essence of our traditions and the stories of our people, woven together with love and respect for the soil that nurtured me. I hope these melodies resonate with every listener, reminding us all of the timeless bond we share with our heritage and the beauty of staying true to where we come from” says Gurdas Maan

Music Composer Jatinder Shah further adds ”I have worked with Maan sab for more than 12 years now. I feel privileged to be born in an era where not only I get to listen to his songs but also have the opportunity to work with him" he further adds "Working on 'Sound of Soil' with the legendary Gurdas Maan has been an extraordinary journey. Each song in this album is a masterpiece that reflects his deep connection to our roots and culture. His voice carries the weight of our traditions, the passion of our people, and the love for our motherland. Collaborating with him is not just about making music, it's about creating something timeless, something that will echo through generations”