News |  04 Sep 2024 15:39 |  By RnMTeam

Trying to make it work, even after all the hope is lost? "ii Music's Latest Release 'Arziyaan' Featuring Goldie Sohel and Music by Bibhuti Gogoi, Delves into the Depths of Hopeless Romance"

MUMBAI: What do you do when your love is no longer with you? What do you do when their memories keep flashing in your mind? ii Music has the perfect track to capture these feelings with its latest release, “Arziyaan,” featuring the soulful vocals of Goldie Sohel and beautiful melody by Bibhuti Gogoi.

‘Arziyaan’, as the name suggests, is a heartfelt plea to bring back that special someone in our life. While ruminating on romantic memories of the past, it takes us on a pain filled journey of how a loving relationship came to a bitter end. The quaint and touching lyrics introduce a ray of hope, that someday, everything will be back to what they were, with the love of our life beside us again.

Poetic lines such as ‘Tera haath na ruka mere haath pe’ pierce right into our soul, while verses such as ‘Tum raho mere, toh har gham door ho jaaye’ serve as a balm to broken hearts. Written by Rahul Mishra, composed by Bibhuti Gogoi and sung by Goldie Sohel, ‘Arziyaan’ is a poignant melody that will stay with us for a long time.

A versatile bundle of talent, Goldie Sohel is a gifted musician who brings an air of freshness to any and every tune he sings. With superhit tracks like ‘Aaj Sajeya’ and ‘Roki Na’ already under his belt, Goldie is growing a fan following that swears by his smoldering voice.

‘Arziyaan’s’ official music video shot by Oun Mehdi and starring Yamin Khan, acts as the visual soul of the track. Every theme expressed in the lyrics is brought to life on screen in the video. From heartbreak to harmony and hope, the music video takes us through a rollercoaster of emotions, just like the song.

Talking about his latest track, Goldie Sohel said, “Art is often said to heal broken hearts, and that was one of the intentions behind Arziyaan. The song talks about heartbreak in a very artistic and poetic manner. It will take every listener on a nostalgic journey, and by the end, maybe put a bittersweet smile on their face. I’m really excited to see how fans react to my latest release”.

With ‘Arziyaan,’ we wanted to create something that really connects with people on a deep, emotional level. The song is all about those moments of love and loss that stay with us, and Goldie Sohel’s voice, along with Rahul Mishra’s beautiful lyrics, captures that feeling perfectly. This track is a way to reach out to anyone who has ever loved and lost, reminding them that those memories, though bittersweet, are part of what makes us who we are." said Bibhuti Gogoi, Composer of ‘Arziyaan’.

Sharing her thoughts on the song, Garishma Gandhi, Head of Marketing & Strategies from II Music, said, “Some songs have a unique ability to touch hearts across all boundaries, and ‘Arziyaan’ is one of those exceptional tracks. Goldie’s expressive voice has infused a raw, heartfelt quality into Rahul’s lyrics. Bibhuti’s music provides a moving backdrop, while the video further amplifies the song’s emotional depth. It’s already a cherished part of my playlist, and I highly recommend adding ‘Arziyaan’ to yours.”

The song ‘Arziyaan’ is available on all leading music streaming platforms. The official music video is live on YouTube.

