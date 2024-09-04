Steve Knight from Flypside joins hands with Dee MC & Smokey The Ghost to spread love through 'Most High'

MUMBAI: Musical group Flipsyde made their wave with their OST ‘Someday’ in the movie Never Back Down. Since then it would not be wrong to say that the band has been immortalized as one of those groups widely known by the 90s kids around the world. India is no different in that case and the latest release by the band is a collaboration with two of the most prominent figures of the Indian hip hop community. Dee MC from Mumbai and Smokey the Ghost from Bangalore have achieved a full circle moment collaborating with Singer-Songwriter Steve Knight to create this one of a kind anthem titled ‘Most High’ that is set to release on August 22nd, 2024.

‘Most High’ as the title suggests radiates full of positive energy and pays ode to the highest form of self-love which can be found in an artists’ dedication towards their craft. In a world where the focus is more and more on outward achievements and external validation, this song is a gentle reminder to acknowledge all that is already done and the inner strength it has taken to get so far in our lives. It’s a celebration of being one with your creative flow and having utmost faith that every sliver of love and hope put together can bring light where there is darkness.

Produced by Ted Digitil, the song has a smooth positive vibe to it due to the reggae elements.

Steve opens up about what the inspiration was behind creating this tune and how this International collaboration actually took place. He mentioned, “For me ‘Most High’ was inspired by ‘One Love Bob Marley’ vibes. That love wins in the end and that love is the most powerful force in the universe. Smokey introduced me to Dee MC and I was excited to have her on the song! Looking forward to doing more songs together with the two!”

Cross culture collaborations like these are the need of the hour as nothing brings people from different cultures together quite like how Art does. Art and Artists are all connected to the universal energy of creation and the amalgamation of their different vibrations always creates something timeless. “I have grown up on Flypside’s music so to be able to create a beautiful song like this one has been a dream come true for me. It’s most definitely been a full circle moment and signs like these is what keeps me going as an artist. Steve has been such a positive person to talk to and we really relate to each others’ perspectives a lot. This is only the beginning in a series of collaborations soon to take place between us and I am so grateful and excited for this journey ahead,” says Dee MC.