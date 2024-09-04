RnB/Jazz/Pop singer Gracie Ella finds peace and comfort in new single 'Skin'

MUMBAI: Canadian singer-songwriter Gracie Ella conveys a beautiful combination of soulful vocals, vulnerable songwriting, and a wide array of diverse influences in her music. Through her art, the Toronto, ON native wants more than anything to comfort listeners. On her latest single, “Skin,” Ella shares how confident she has become with herself and how she doesn’t desire anything but her own independence and invincibility.

When I’m uncomfortable

I remember where I’ve been and

When I fall

I know where I fit in

I’m invincible

I’m wearing all my sins

And I wanna let you know that

I’m comfortable in my own Skin

With producing and writing contributions from Jesse Singer and Chris Soper, Ella was able to write what she calls one of the most genuine songs she’s ever written.

“We sent it off to several music executives, but it never received a huge reaction,” she says. “That did not discourage me, however, from bringing the song into the world. Years went by and I went through many life changes and much hardship in my personal life. I had planned to release a few other songs, but I knew that the day I released “Skin” would be an especially healing time in my life.”

Every single mistake that I have made

Has made me into the woman I am today

And everybody who hurt me that's okay

I’ve got a thousand scars and I am grateful, grateful

After losing her beloved pet cat Mosey, Ella knew she had to finally record “Skin” in order to bring herself out of her sadness and grief. In April 2024 she called up her friend and producer/multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Derek Downham to help her with the single.

“We finished the song in 3 sessions,” Ella says. “The vocal take was one take, with no autotune. Although there is nothing wrong with using autotune, it can very easily be overused. Derek was and is incredibly supportive towards me emotionally and musically. He knew that the song deserved to be recorded with real instrumentation and focused on capturing a real performance, while adding sounds that enhanced that performance.”

As relatable and down-to-earth lyrics coincide with soft acoustic guitars and Ella’s signature soul, “Skin” is as pleasing to the ear as it is comforting and peaceful to the mind.

Throughout her musical journey, Gracie Ella has established herself as a highly successful songwriter, vocal arranger, and multi-instrumentalist. After studying in a prestigious jazz vocal program at university, the Toronto-based creative left after two years to pursue her music career. Over the past five years, Ella has worked with numerous renowned figures within the music industry including James Fauntleroy (Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake, Bruno), T-Minus (Drake, Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd), Jenna Andrews (Drake, Dua Lipa, Little Mix), Jamie Hartman (Calvin Harris, Rag’n’Bone Man, Kygo), Swagg R’Celious (H.E.R., Kehlani, Zhavia Ward), Stuart Crichton (Selena Gomez, Backstreet Boys, Kesha), Mike DZL (Future, Meek Mill, Miguel, Kehlani, Jazmine Sullivan), Amy Allen (Halsey, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes) and Oak Felder (Kehlani, Brandy, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj), among many others.

Since 2020, Ella has released several singles and music videos for her songs “Sleep on Me (Eyes Closed),” “Lady,” “Butterflies,” and “Beat Me To It.” She has also become an incredibly successful and talented guitar player and keyboardist, having been recently featured on R&B singer Jojo’s latest album Trying Not To Think About It on the song “B.I.D.” Ella’s latest single “Skin” is out now.