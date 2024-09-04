RadioandMusic
News |  04 Sep 2024

Daler Mehndi Inaugurates IPRS "Soundscapes of India", Kicking Off a Global Music Celebration

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the leading music copyright society in India representing authors, composers and publishers of music, kicked off their highly anticipated "Soundscapes of India: Gateway to the World" with an electrifying inauguration led by the iconic Daler Mehndi at the India International Centre, New Delhi. The vibrant ceremony set the perfect tone for the global music celebration that followed.

The opening day was highlighted by a fireside chat with Bhangra king and global pop star, Daler Mehndi, whose music has transcended borders to captivate audiences worldwide. Moderated by Karan Grover, Sr. Director Commercial Partnerships – IMEA Dolby Labs the discussion offered a deep dive into Mr. Mehndi's illustrious career, his contributions to Indian music, and the universal appeal of his work. The session underscored the enduring global resonance of Indian music and set the tone for the conference's focus on expanding India’s musical footprint internationally.

"The inauguration of 'Soundscapes of India' by the legendary Daler Mehndi truly set the stage for what promises to be a groundbreaking celebration of Indian music on the global stage. As IPRS marks its 55th anniversary, we are thrilled to witness India’s rich musical heritage come alive through this event, opening doors for our creators to shine internationally. This is not just a conference—it's a bold step towards making Indian music a global force." Commented Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS.

Following the fireside chat, the conference hosted its first panel discussion, titled "The Time is Now: Amplifying India’s Presence on the Global Music Stage." This session brought together industry heavyweights, including Vivek Raina (MD, Believe Digital), Varun Khare (COO, Paytm Insider), and Marina Pommier (Director, Sziget Festival). The panel explored innovative strategies to enhance India's global music presence, particularly through digital platforms and international collaborations. The discussion highlighted the critical role that technology and partnerships play in elevating Indian music on the world stage.

The inaugural day also featured a special fireside chat celebrating 74 years of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and its pivotal role in promoting Indian music globally. Abhay Kumar, Deputy Director General of ICCR, and Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Businessworld Group, shared insights on ICCR’s efforts to elevate Indian music and culture on the international stage.

The successful start of the "Soundscapes of India: Gateway to the World" conference underscores India's rising stature in the global music industry. The inaugural day set the stage for further engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and international collaborations over the next two days.

Daler Mehndi IPRS Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World
