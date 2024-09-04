RadioandMusic
04 Sep 2024

Concert Review: Mann Mohyo Sawaro - A sublime revival of haveli sangeet

MUMBAI: On the 28th of August 2024, the Aspee Auditorium in Mumbai witnessed an unforgettable evening as Mann Mohyo Sawaro- Haveli Sangeet from the Pushtimargi Temples of Indiatransported the audience into the mystical world of this ancient tradition.

This concert was far more than just a performance; it was a deeply emotional journey that left every listener profoundly moved, celebrating the rare beauty and spiritual depth of Haveli Sangeet. Rooted in the Dhrupad-Dhamar style of classical music, Haveli Sangeet is a sacred tradition born from the teachings of Swami Vallabhacharya in the 16th century. Throughout tumultuous eras marked by foreign incursions, devotees safeguarded divine idols within havelis, transforming these sacred spaces into sanctuaries where Lord Krishna, as Thakur ji, was embraced by a devoted family.

From the very first note, it was clear that this event, led by the remarkable voices of Vinay Ramadasan and Anuja Zokarkar, would stand out as a landmark in Indian classical music. The concert skillfully balanced authenticity with innovation, creating a soundscape that was both grand and intimately devotional. The ensemble delivered a fresh and timeless experience, preserving the essence of Haveli Sangeet while exploring new artistic possibilities that left the audience in awe.

The evening's roster of artists was nothing short of extraordinary. The intricate and complex sargams, flawlessly executed by Vinay, Anuja, Aman Raithatha, and Harshad Kulkarni, showcased the group's technical mastery and deep understanding of the genre. Rohit Khavle's commanding Pakhawaj, Sandeep Kulkarni's enchanting Flute, and Abhishek Borkar's soul-stirring Sarod added layers of emotion and depth to the performance, creating an immersive soundscape that captivated everyone in the hall.

Special recognition is due to the exceptional sound engineering by Abhinav Patankar, whose pristine audio design enhanced the concert's immersive quality, allowing every nuance to shine through. Nusrat Apoorv's intelligent harmonies, Umesh Warbhuvan's intricate percussion textures, and Aditya Apte's multi-layered Indian percussions contributed to a rich and dynamic auditory experience that was as powerful as it was beautiful.

The repertoire was masterfully chosen, blending well-known compositions with lesser-heard gems. Aawat Mohan was a standout moment, where the ensemble brought the piece to life with vibrant energy, each artist adding their unique interpretation, much to the audience's delight. Anuja Zokarkar's rendition of Kahaan Karu Vaikunth was transcendent, her voice resonating through the auditorium, creating a serene and blissful atmosphere. Vinay Ramadasan's emotionally charged performance of Mai Mero captured the hearts of all, embodying the devotion and tenderness that define Haveli Sangeet.

The visual design of the concert was equally impressive. The stage, brought to life by architect and designer Pradnya Pacharne, was a stunning blend of tradition and modernity. The elegant Pichhwai-inspired set, complemented by the towering 8-foot Shreenathji crafted by Shashank Deogaonkar, provided a majestic backdrop that perfectly matched the spiritual and artistic essence of the evening. Pradnya's design elevated the visual experience, making the stage look as magnificent as the music sounded.

As the concert drew to a close, the atmosphere in the auditorium was charged with emotion. The audience, clearly overwhelmed by the beauty and depth of the performance, erupted in a standing ovation, their applause echoing the profound impact of the evening. Mann Mohyo Sawaro was not merely a concert; it was a celebration of Shreenathji, a tribute to the rich heritage of Pushtimarg, and a pioneering moment in the revival of Haveli Sangeeta genre that continues to inspire and transcend time.

This extraordinary event was made possible by Pancham Nishad, Hemanshu Mehta, and Samir Mehta, who supported Vinay and Anuja in bringing this grand vision to life. Their commitment to preserving and promoting this ancient musical tradition ensured that the concert was a success and a truly transformative experience for all who attended.

Mann Mohyo Sawaro was a rare and exquisite event that will be remembered as a defining moment in the evolution of Haveli Sangeet, leaving an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to witness it.

