Out Now! Brazil's Gloria Perpetua's debut album 'The Darkside We Wanna Hide'

MUMBAI: Out now from Rockshots Records, Brazil's Gloria Perpetua presents their debut album “The Darkside We Wanna Hide”.
This first full-length features ten powerful tracks and showcases collaborations with renowned musicians from diverse backgrounds, including Timo Tolkki (ex-Stratovarius), Vitor Rodrigues (Native Blood, Tribal Scream, Torture Squad), Luis Mariutti (Sinistra, Shaman, Angra, Firebox), João Noleto, Vitor Veiga (Aquaria, Endless), Guilherme Hirose (NorthTale, Traumer), Marcelo Kalunga (solo), and Oruam (Deadly Fate).
Influenced by bands like Blind Guardian, Iced Earth, Helloween, Stratovarius, and Accept Gloria Perpetua’s music offers a thrilling mix of Heavy and Power Metal. Their lyrics focus on themes of self-responsibility, positive change, and fighting for a better world.
"The Darkside We Wanna Hide" is available on CD as of August 30th, 2024 from Rockshots Records at https://bit.ly/GloriaPerpetuaCD
Singles:
"Mothers of Jerusalem"
“Have You Forsaken The Cross?”
"Beyond The Darkness Portal"
Track Listing:
1. Let There Be Darkness
2. Beyond The Darkness Portal (ft. Luís Mariutti, Christian Passos, Raphael Dantas)
3. Have You Forsaken The Cross? (ft. Marcelo Kalunga)
4. Mothers of Jerusalem
5. The Angels Are Calling (ft.Vitor Veiga)
6. The Rape of Gaia (ft. Guilherme Hirose)
7. The Architect (ft. Timo Tolkki & Vitor Veiga)
8. The Key of Life
9. The Way of a Warrior (ft. João Noleto)
10. The Sick Cycle To The Death (ft. Vitor Rodrigues)
More info: www.Rockshots.eu | https://www.instagram.com/gloriaperpetuametal
MUMBAI: In the world of advertising, where creativity meets strategy, Hayden Scott, the Creative read more
MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced the shutdown of its music streaming service, Wynk Music.read more
MUMBAI: Google has increased the subscription prices for YouTube Premium in India, with some planread more
MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions hread more
MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more
MUMBAI: Out now from Rockshots Records, Brazil's Gloria Perpetua presents their debut album “The Darkside We Wanna Hide”. This first full-length...read more
MUMBAI: The 7th edition of Echoes of Earth will celebrate the seasons and their significant role in shaping the natural world, highlighting the...read more
MUMBAI: Rockshots Records and Lay Of The Autumn are excited to announce the release of their second single, "Flowing Tears" from their highly...read more
MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Western music, Malhar & The Sea is a celebration of India's rich musical heritage, promising to transport you to a...read more
MUMBAI: Danish Pratap Sood, a rising star recognized for his diverse talents as both an actor and singer, recently opened up about his newest musical...read more