RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Sep 2024 15:29 |  By RnMTeam

Italian Progressive Post-Rockers STRANIA announce new single 'Metempsychosis', debut album coming!

MUMBAI: Italian progressive post-rockers STRANIA are set to release their new single 'Metempsychosis' on September 13th, featuring Mattia Braghero as guest vocalist. The single is taken from the band's upcoming debut album "Acceptance", out later this Fall via Diotima Records.

Currently, the production of the first album, "Acceptance" has been completed, independently produced at Giacomo Salani's "La Fucina" recording studio in Empoli (FI). The album consists of five songs, composed between 2021 and 2023, recorded in collaboration with four different singers external to the project.

Further news on STRANIA's activities will be revealed in the coming weeks!

And in the meantime, let's know the band:

STRANIA is an Italian progressive post-rock band, formed in the province of Florence by Andrea Borgioli, Mattia Nicolini and Giacomo Bracci in the summer of 2019. The band reached its current four-piece lineup in late summer 2022.

The members of the band have a very heterogeneous musical culture, but the meeting point between them is highlighted in the post-rock genre, which leaves a lot of expressive and compositional freedom to the group. In fact, all the songs are composed in a collective creative process in the rehearsal room, which can sometimes even last whole day sessions, taking care of the smallest detail.

Tags
STRANIA Andrea Borgioli Mattia Nicolini music Songs
Related news
 | 03 Sep 2024

Out Now! Brazil's Gloria Perpetua's debut album 'The Darkside We Wanna Hide'

MUMBAI: Out now from Rockshots Records, Brazil's Gloria Perpetua presents their debut album “The Darkside We Wanna Hide”.

read more
 | 03 Sep 2024

Lay of the Autumn shares second single 'Flowing Tears' off upcoming album 'Of Love And Sorrow' out Oct 2024

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records and Lay Of The Autumn are excited to announce the release of their second single, "Flowing Tears" from their highly anticipated album "Of Love And Sorrow" due out on October 25th, 2024.

read more
 | 02 Sep 2024

India's greenest music festival- Echoes of earth, celebrates 'Symphony of Seasons'

MUMBAI: The 7th edition of Echoes of Earth will celebrate the seasons and their significant role in shaping the natural world, highlighting the harmonious cycles of change and renewal they bring.

read more
 | 02 Sep 2024

Rock Band Jean Paul Jean Paul release new album "It Comes Back"

MUMBAI: Leave it to a band named after a sleepy Seinfeld character to create one of the more urgent and upbeat records out of Boston this year.

read more
 | 02 Sep 2024

Malhar & The Sea: Music Beyond Barrriers

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Western music, Malhar & The Sea is a celebration of India's rich musical heritage, promising to transport you to a world of immersive musical experiences.

read more

RnM Biz

Crafting the Sound of Emotion: Hayden Scott on the Future of Music in Advertising

MUMBAI: In the world of advertising, where creativity meets strategy, Hayden Scott, the Creative read more

Airtel to sunset Wynk Music, partners with Apple to offer Apple Music access to subscribers

MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced the shutdown of its music streaming service, Wynk Music.read more

YouTube Premium prices see significant hike in India across all plans

MUMBAI: Google has increased the subscription prices for YouTube Premium in India, with some planread more

Swastik Productions uneils India's first AI-generated devotional song video 'Achyutam Keshavam'

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions hread more

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

top# 5 articles

1
The Pacha collection unveils exclusive collaboration with Marco Carola's music on residency

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza is excited to announce a collaboration with Marco Carola’s legendary Music On residency, renowned for its high-energy and...read more

2
Camelphat invites Pete Tong for a symphony of sound at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Ignite your musical senses at Pacha Ibiza this Tuesday, as the legendary Pete Tong joins CamelPhat for an unforgettable night at the duo's...read more

3
Italian Progressive Post-Rockers STRANIA announce new single 'Metempsychosis', debut album coming!

MUMBAI: Italian progressive post-rockers STRANIA are set to release their new single 'Metempsychosis' on September 13th, featuring Mattia Braghero as...read more

4
Lay of the Autumn shares second single 'Flowing Tears' off upcoming album 'Of Love And Sorrow' out Oct 2024

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records and Lay Of The Autumn are excited to announce the release of their second single, "Flowing Tears" from their highly...read more

5
Candlelight Concerts spark a new era of musical enchantment at The Royal Opera House, Mumbai

MUMBAI: Candlelight Concerts, the global sensation that brings live music to life in unique settings, successfully concluded its inaugural series at...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games