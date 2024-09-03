Italian Progressive Post-Rockers STRANIA announce new single 'Metempsychosis', debut album coming!

MUMBAI: Italian progressive post-rockers STRANIA are set to release their new single 'Metempsychosis' on September 13th, featuring Mattia Braghero as guest vocalist. The single is taken from the band's upcoming debut album "Acceptance", out later this Fall via Diotima Records.

Currently, the production of the first album, "Acceptance" has been completed, independently produced at Giacomo Salani's "La Fucina" recording studio in Empoli (FI). The album consists of five songs, composed between 2021 and 2023, recorded in collaboration with four different singers external to the project.

Further news on STRANIA's activities will be revealed in the coming weeks!

And in the meantime, let's know the band:

STRANIA is an Italian progressive post-rock band, formed in the province of Florence by Andrea Borgioli, Mattia Nicolini and Giacomo Bracci in the summer of 2019. The band reached its current four-piece lineup in late summer 2022.

The members of the band have a very heterogeneous musical culture, but the meeting point between them is highlighted in the post-rock genre, which leaves a lot of expressive and compositional freedom to the group. In fact, all the songs are composed in a collective creative process in the rehearsal room, which can sometimes even last whole day sessions, taking care of the smallest detail.