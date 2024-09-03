Camelphat invites Pete Tong for a symphony of sound at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Ignite your musical senses at Pacha Ibiza this Tuesday, as the legendary Pete Tong joins CamelPhat for an unforgettable night at the duo's much-lauded residency. The summer season has already seen headline acts like Diplo, Solomun, Lost Frequencies, SG Lewis, but the excitement escalates further with Pete Tong stepping up to the decks at the iconic nightclub. Secure your tickets now and experience this moment of history on the dancefloor.

With Pete Tong stepping behind the decks, fans can expect a journey through the archives of electronic greatness. While largely known for his skills behind the decks, the UK icon has long made waves with his productions, often predicting the tide of the year's trends. Just this summer, he teamed up with Christoph and Raul Rogers for the crystalline club track 'Where's The Music Gone', once again showcasing his unerring knack for conjuring dancefloor hits.

Joining Pete Tong are CamelPhat, the formidable duo whose innovative sound has defined a genre and captivated millions. Fresh off their collaboration with Nadia Ali on the melodic house gem 'Endlessly', CamelPhat continues to push the boundaries of dance music with their deep yet driving productions. Their musical synergy with Pete Tong has all of the makings for a truly pivotal night in Ibiza's summer scene.

Pacha Ibiza is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.