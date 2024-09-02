Malhar & The Sea: Music Beyond Barrriers

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by Western music, Malhar & The Sea is a celebration of India's rich musical heritage, promising to transport you to a world of immersive musical experiences. Imagine a weekend of intimate settings, world-class performances of soulful solos and scintillating duets, and unforgettable moments that will leave you spellbound.

Organized by Showhouse, Malhar & The Sea presented by DBS was a unique festival featuring a star-studded lineup artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shujaat Husain Khan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shivam Bhardwaj and many more…

Taking place at the luxurious ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa on August 30th and 31st, this exclusive residential concert was an opportunity to experience the best of Indian music like never before. The festival featured a carefully curated lineup of icons of Indian music, including Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s music flowing into the brushes of the world- renowned artist Paresh Maity to paint a large canvas. Kaushiki Chakraborty - a renowned Indian classical vocalist of the Patiala gharana in a duet with Purbayan Chatterjee on sitar. Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash performing the Songs of the River… their rendition of Indian folk music from the Himalayas to the seas. Sufi Qawwal Shivam Bhardwaj, King of Rock, Gary Lawyer, Queen of Pop from UK, Kaiya Maxfield and Fado singer Nadia Rebelo added a whole new perspective to the festival.

It was truly a heartwarming experience as the Paresh Maity’s painting was auctioned and the proceeds were donated to National Association for the Blind, Goa.

Ira Dubey beautifully hosted the two-day event, infusing it with elegance and charm that made the experience truly memorable.

Malhar & The Sea was more than just a concert – it was an immersive experience that left the guests feeling enamoured, rejuvenated and inspired. The guests enjoyed world-class hospitality and cuisine and indulged in celebrity mixologist Beckaly Franks' expertly crafted cocktails. The event offered an intimate setting and a warm atmosphere to network for just 400 opinion leaders who were treated to a weekend of unparalleled entertainment, luxury and exclusivity.

Each performance was elevated by the support of esteemed partners, with DBS as the Title Sponsor, alongside Divitas Capital, Air India, Volvo, and Faber Castell, who added prestige to the event.

At the event, The Glenlivet and Longitude 77 took centre stage as pouring sponsors, bringing together the best of originality, tradition and modern luxury. The Glenlivet, the original Speyside whisky, celebrating its 200-year legacy, led the event with the Caribbean Reserve collection—a whisky with a tropical twist, finished in barrels that previously held Caribbean rum. This unique offering provided an exceptionally smooth taste experience.

Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt Whisky comes from the portfolio of Pernod Ricard India and is named after the longitude 77°E that traverses our country. The Indian single malt added a distinctive touch to the festival, celebrating the finest aspects of Indian heritage. Longitude 77's participation highlighted its commitment to reimagining Indian luxury, inviting guests to deepen their connection with India’s rich cultural legacy while enjoying an extraordinary musical experience.

To view the performances and behind-the-scenes peeks into the making of this extraordinary festival, follow Malhar & The Sea on social media or visit the website.