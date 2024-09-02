India's greenest music festival- Echoes of earth, celebrates 'Symphony of Seasons'

MUMBAI: The 7th edition of Echoes of Earth will celebrate the seasons and their significant role in shaping the natural world, highlighting the harmonious cycles of change and renewal they bring. The festival will draw attention to nature's resilience in response to these seasonal changes, advocating for mindful, sustainable practices that protect the delicate balance of our ecosystem. The festival will take place on December 7th and 8th, 2024, in Bangalore.

Echoes of Earth 2024 is set to captivate audiences with a diverse array of musical genres and exceptional talents. This year's lineup features a remarkable selection of artists, including:

Mount Kimbie, celebrated for their innovative sound, will showcase tracks from their fourth studio album during their India tour. French 79, after completing around 150 concerts globally and amassing nearly 5 million monthly listeners, will bring captivating electronic sounds to the festival. Cobblestone Jazz, renowned for their unique blend of electronic and jazz influences, will also take the stage. Making his debut in Bangalore, Satori promises an eclectic performance with his soulful soundscapes. Modern Biology will offer a fascinating auditory experience by creating music using bioelectric pulses from mushrooms. Shubh Saran, the New York-based Indian guitarist and Berklee School of Music alumnus known for his collaborations with A.R. Rahman and Michael Lynche, will be performing as well. Hamza Rahimtula and Rajasthan Folkstars, fresh off a European tour, will blend folk traditions with electronic dance music. Additionally, incredible acts like Tiana Khasi, Waagal, Yin Yin, Dam Swindle, Ko Shin Moon, and The Spaven D&B Curation will contribute to the diverse and exciting lineup. These artists will perform under the stars over two days in Bangalore, bringing together live electronica, indie-pop, world music, jazz, house, techno, and more.

Echoes of Earth is more than just a music festival; it is a celebration of community and the environment, integrating art, music, conservation, and sustainable experiences. The festival's key partnerships and collaborations have been crucial in amplifying its commitment to responsible celebration.

Roshan Netalkar, Founder & Festival Director of Echoes of Earth, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming festival, stating, "We are ecstatic about the 7th Edition of Echoes of Earth. The theme this year, 'Symphony of Seasons,' is incredibly special to us. It captures the essence of the seasonal changes we're witnessing and underscores our collective responsibility to preserve the natural balance of our ecosystem. This festival is a reflection of our commitment to raising awareness through art, music, and meaningful conversations. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners, whose invaluable support and collaboration make this festival possible."

Echoes, at the forefront, is grounded in the principles of conservation and sustainability, offering a diverse range of educational and art experiences. This year, the festival is excited to introduce The Greener Side, an initiative by Echoes of Earth aimed at raising awareness, inspiring meaningful conservation action, and fostering a deep connection with nature. The Greener Side will offer an extensive educational experience using creative outlets such as art, music, and innovative learning formats to engage the community, deepen their connection with nature, and highlight the importance of protecting our natural world.

The brand ethos of sustainability and conservation is also reflected in its meaningful partnerships with Felis Films as Content Partner, Hasiru Dala Innovations as Sustainability Partner and Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru as Sustainable Experience Partner. This year, Echoes of Earth will offer a diverse array of experiences centered around art, environmental education, and conservation, while also upskilling local communities through educational and skill-building programs made possible by these crucial collaborations.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited, added, "At BLR Airport, our commitment to sustainability is steadfast, and partnering with India's greenest music festival is a natural extension of our vision for a greener, more sustainable future. Initiatives like 'The Greener Side' beautifully align with our mission to weave sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations. By collaborating with organisations that share our values, we are not only showcasing remarkable talent but also fostering a culture of environmental stewardship. Together, we aspire to inspire our community to take meaningful steps in preserving our planet for future generations."

As the festival draws near, Echoes of Earth and Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru will join forces to showcase curated live performances at the airport, captivating audiences while also engaging the youth in skill-building, art and educational programs through the 'The Greener Side' initiative led by Echoes.

The festival serves as a collaborative platform where artists unite to express their creativity. It actively engages the art community, fostering an environment where creative minds converge to craft exceptional artistic experiences that showcase how art can be a powerful medium for conservation.

Rooted in circular design principles, the art at Echoes comes to life with its uniquely crafted upcycled stages, waste to art installations, and festival assets crafted from old, discarded, and repurposed materials from previous editions, embodying a strong commitment to sustainability.

Through innovative learning initiatives and immersive tech experiences, Echoes of Earth aims to transform the festival landscape and inspire young minds to understand the urgent need for conservation.

Designed as A FESTIVAL FOR ALL, Echoes welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds, including families, children, and pets, fostering a spirit of diversity and inclusivity.

"Our continued partnership with Echoes of Earth festival for the Johnnie Walker Non-Alcoholic Refreshing Mixer is a testament to our commitment to progress and sustainability. Through this collaboration, with a festival that celebrates the beauty of our planet, we aim to inspire young aesthetes to celebrate responsibly and make choices that contribute positively to our world. This year's theme, 'Symphony of Seasons,' perfectly embodies our dedication to sustainability and thoughtful progress-celebrating the natural rhythms of our planet while encouraging conscious decision-making'' said Aparna Deshmukh, Vice President & Portfolio Head- Premium & Luxury, Diageo India.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with India's greenest music festival - Echoes of Earth. This partnership embodies Corona's purpose of inspiring consumers to disconnect from routine and reconnect with nature through unforgettable experiences. This year's festival theme 'Symphony of Seasons' emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices in addressing the challenges posed by seasonal changes. We are proud to be a part of this initiative as we remain committed to celebrating the natural world by contributing to the positive impact it's having on the environment and community" said Vineet Sharma, Vice President - Marketing & Trade Marketing, AB InBev India.

Don't miss out on the most anticipated music festival of the year on December 7th and 8th, 2024! For more information and ticket bookings, visit www.echoesofearth.com