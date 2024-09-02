Danish Sood talks about his new song "Kyaa Karun" from 'Call Me Bae'

MUMBAI: Danish Pratap Sood, a rising star recognized for his diverse talents as both an actor and singer, recently opened up about his newest musical endeavor, "Kyaa Karun" featured in the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series Call Me Bae, which is headlined by Ananya Panday. This song, which Danish has both written and sung, is composed by the talented Pranay Parti. Kyaa Karun is designed to infuse the series with a deeply romantic atmosphere, enhancing the emotional depth of the narrative. Danish's involvement in the project not only highlights his musical versatility but also his growing influence in the entertainment industry, as he continues to push creative boundaries and contribute to the richness of the series' soundtrack.

Danish, who has been basking in the success of his latest release on Amazon Mini, Naam Namak Nishan, alongside Varun Sood, reflected on the creative process behind Kyaa Karun. He recounted how the song came to life through a collaborative effort with director Collin D'Cunha.

Danish shared, "I had been pitching a song when I spoke with Collin, and from there, we started developing the idea together—it was a very fluid process. We were given a lot of creative freedom, which was incredibly rewarding. The song is a romantic, indie pop track, meant to amplify the romantic moments in the series. The creative control I had in finishing the song was thanks to Collin and Azeems trust in our vision. There were a few minor changes, but we even brought in orchestra players from the UK, which really enhances the raw, authentic feel of the song."

Call Me Bae marks the series debut of Ananya Panday as the titular character Bae and features a stellar ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.