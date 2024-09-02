Candlelight Concerts spark a new era of musical enchantment at The Royal Opera House, Mumbai

MUMBAI: Candlelight Concerts, the global sensation that brings live music to life in unique settings, successfully concluded its inaugural series at the historic Royal Opera House Mumbai. The sold-out event, featuring a captivating tribute to Frank Sinatra, transformed the historic venue into a magical realm of music and candlelight.

The partnership between Candlelight Concerts and the Royal Opera House Mumbai proved to be a perfect match, creating an enchanting atmosphere that transported guests back in time. The iconic venue, with its rich heritage and architectural grandeur, provided the ideal backdrop for the mesmerizing candlelit performances.

Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager, Live Your City India, said “We are thrilled by the incredible response to our inaugural Candlelight Concerts at the iconic Royal Opera House Mumbai. This event marks a significant milestone in our journey across India, perfectly aligning with our global vision of hosting concerts in landmark locations. The synergy between the performers, the audience, and the essence of this historic venue was truly enchanting, exceeding our expectations. Building on this success, we’re eager to bring Candlelight magic to other heritage sites across India.”

Asad Lalljee, Curator of Royal Opera House Mumbai, echoed the sentiment, stating,” The Royal Opera House has always been a place where history and artistry come together. Candlelight Concerts have brought a new dimension to our heritage, creating a truly enchanting experience that has resonated deeply with audiences. We are proud to have been a part of this extraordinary collaboration and look forward to many more magical nights of music under the candlelight.”

The success of the Candlelight Concerts at the Royal Opera House Mumbai has set a new benchmark for live music experiences in the city. With plans for more captivating performances in the pipeline, Candlelight Concerts is poised to become a regular fixture on Mumbai's cultural calendar.

