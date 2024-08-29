RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Aug 2024 16:17 |  By RnMTeam

King's 'Monopoly Moves' listening tour heads to Hyderabad for an unforgettable night

MUMBAI: Hyderabad, get ready to be blown away! King, the powerhouse behind chart-toppers like 'Tu Aake Dekh Le' and 'Maan Meri Jaan,' is bringing his electrifying energy to the city as part of his 'Monopoly Moves Listening Party Tour' across India.

Hailing from New Delhi, King has quickly become not just a hip-hop sensation but a rising global namein the mu industry, and his latest album is proof that he has taken the music scene by storm. King returns to his hip-hop roots with his new album, featuring collaborations with top Indian hip-hop artists such as Raftaar, Seedhe Maut, MC Stan, Raga, Karma, Sikander Kahlon, Abhijay Sharma, and many more. These tracks have already made a big impact since their release, and now Hyderabad is about to experience it firsthand.

King is ready to light up the stage with these exciting collaborations, bringing his music to life in a way that only he can. This will be King’s third time in Hyderabad, having previously performed in the city last year for his New Life India Tour. As part of a tour that’s already set cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Indore on fire, King’s Hyderabad performance is set to be nothing short of spectacular.

After Hyderabad, the tour will conclude with a grand finale in Mumbai. Fans have been in awe of the energy and passion on display throughout these performances, and there is immense excitement that Hyderabad will feel the same electric environment.

Tags
King Monopoly Moves music
Related news
 | 29 Aug 2024

The Maestro as Mentor: Pandit Bhavdeep Jaipurwale's Impact on Future Musicians

MUMBAI: In the world of Hindustani classical music, Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale is a shining example of tradition, innovation, and mentorship.

read more
 | 28 Aug 2024

Global festival giant, DGTL, returns for its fourth Indian edition this November; announces much-anticipated artist line-up

MUMBAI: DGTL (pronounced digital), the global festival giant and

read more
 | 28 Aug 2024

Marco Carola brings the head to Pacha Ibiza with special guest Maceo Plex

MUMBAI: This Friday, Marco Carola’s legendary Music On residency at Pacha Ibiza reaches new heights as he invites techno visionary Maceo Plex to join him at the renowned club.

read more
 | 28 Aug 2024

Taaruk Raina talks about the journey behind his new song 'Lost and Found'

MUMBAI: Taaruk Raina recently shared the story behind his latest song, “Lost and Found,” featuring Charan and starring Prajakta Koli. Unlike his previous songs, which came from personal experiences, this one was different.

read more
 | 28 Aug 2024

Outsky's new track 'Vibin' now available for licensing on Hoopr

MUMBAI: Hoopr, India’s first leading music licensing platform, is excited to announce the release of “Vibin'” by talented artist Outsky.

read more

RnM Biz

Crafting the Sound of Emotion: Hayden Scott on the Future of Music in Advertising

MUMBAI: In the world of advertising, where creativity meets strategy, Hayden Scott, the Creative read more

Airtel to sunset Wynk Music, partners with Apple to offer Apple Music access to subscribers

MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced the shutdown of its music streaming service, Wynk Music.read more

YouTube Premium prices see significant hike in India across all plans

MUMBAI: Google has increased the subscription prices for YouTube Premium in India, with some planread more

Swastik Productions uneils India's first AI-generated devotional song video 'Achyutam Keshavam'

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions hread more

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

top# 5 articles

1
The Maestro as Mentor: Pandit Bhavdeep Jaipurwale's Impact on Future Musicians

MUMBAI: In the world of Hindustani classical music, Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale is a shining example of tradition, innovation, and mentorship. With a...read more

2
King's 'Monopoly Moves' listening tour heads to Hyderabad for an unforgettable night

MUMBAI: Hyderabad, get ready to be blown away! King, the powerhouse behind chart-toppers like 'Tu Aake Dekh Le' and 'Maan Meri Jaan,' is bringing his...read more

3
Outsky's new track 'Vibin' now available for licensing on Hoopr

MUMBAI: Hoopr, India’s first leading music licensing platform, is excited to announce the release of “Vibin'” by talented artist Outsky. This upbeat...read more

4
LOVE IS IN THE EARS: As monsoon sets in, romance scores high with Pocket FM audio series

MUMBAI: While the monsoon season usually witnesses a downward trend as far as theatrical releases are concerned owing to inconvenience and an...read more

5
Prateeksha Srivastava unveils new single "Galtiyan": A bold dive into hyper-pop and feminine expression

MUMBAI: Prateeksha Srivastava, a rising star in the Indian indie music scene, is turning heads with her latest single, "Galtiyan." This track is a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games