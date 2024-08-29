King's 'Monopoly Moves' listening tour heads to Hyderabad for an unforgettable night

MUMBAI: Hyderabad, get ready to be blown away! King, the powerhouse behind chart-toppers like 'Tu Aake Dekh Le' and 'Maan Meri Jaan,' is bringing his electrifying energy to the city as part of his 'Monopoly Moves Listening Party Tour' across India.
Hailing from New Delhi, King has quickly become not just a hip-hop sensation but a rising global namein the mu industry, and his latest album is proof that he has taken the music scene by storm. King returns to his hip-hop roots with his new album, featuring collaborations with top Indian hip-hop artists such as Raftaar, Seedhe Maut, MC Stan, Raga, Karma, Sikander Kahlon, Abhijay Sharma, and many more. These tracks have already made a big impact since their release, and now Hyderabad is about to experience it firsthand.
King is ready to light up the stage with these exciting collaborations, bringing his music to life in a way that only he can. This will be King’s third time in Hyderabad, having previously performed in the city last year for his New Life India Tour. As part of a tour that’s already set cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Indore on fire, King’s Hyderabad performance is set to be nothing short of spectacular.
After Hyderabad, the tour will conclude with a grand finale in Mumbai. Fans have been in awe of the energy and passion on display throughout these performances, and there is immense excitement that Hyderabad will feel the same electric environment.
