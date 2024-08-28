Usha Uthup reflects on her journey: From nightclub singer to Padma Bhushan Awardee

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Usha Uthup, a Padma Bhushan awardee, has been captivating audiences for over five decades with her distinctive husky voice and dynamic performances. However, her rise to fame was not without its challenges.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Uthup reminisced about her early days in the music industry, saying, “I recall starting as a nightclub singer in 1969 and facing skepticism due to my appearance.” Initially met with mixed reactions, Uthup soon won over audiences with her powerful voice, a moment that taught her the importance of perseverance and staying true to herself.

Despite the early doubts, Uthup remained steadfast in her dedication to her craft, continuously refining her skills. Her unwavering commitment to music has earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Uthup now stands as an inspiration to women in the music industry, a role she embraces with a deep sense of responsibility.

"Being a trailblazer is both an honour and a responsibility," she remarked. Known for her signature husky voice, Uthup has successfully explored various genres, including pop, jazz, and R&B. She has collaborated with renowned artists and delivered numerous hits such as "Ramba Ho Ho," "Hari Om Hari," "Koi Yahan Aha," "One Two Cha Cha Cha," and "Darling."

Throughout her career, Uthup has remained true to herself, consistently giving her best in every performance. Uthup’s journey has inspired many aspiring artists, particularly women, to chase their dreams despite the obstacles. Grateful for the opportunities presented by the evolving music landscape, Uthup takes pride in paving the way for future generations.

Drawing from her extensive experience, Uthup offers valuable advice to young artists entering the music industry: "To young artists stepping into the music industry, my advice is to be unapologetically yourself and to approach your craft with honesty and dedication."