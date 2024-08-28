The Sound Space on Wheels: Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana's journey to bring Indian Classical Music to Mumbai’s Slum Communities

MUMBAI: In the bustling city of Mumbai, where the rhythm of life is fast and unrelenting, two sisters, Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, are on a mission to bring a different kind of rhythm to the children living in the city's slum communities.

Their initiative, The Sound Space on Wheels, is a mobile classroom that navigates through the narrow lanes of Mumbai’s bastis, bringing the magic of Indian Classical Music to children who otherwise have little to no access to arts-based education. The inspiration behind The Sound Space on Wheels came from a deep recognition of the gaps in education within these communities, especially during challenging times.

Kamakshi and Vishala noticed that children in these areas were missing out on opportunities to engage with the arts, which could play a crucial role in their overall development. "We saw music not just as an art form, but as a way for children to feel comfortable in their own skin and explore themselves," the sisters explain. What began as small, localized classes soon evolved into a more ambitious project when they realized that to make a lasting impact, they needed to eliminate the barriers of space and infrastructure.

Thus, the idea of a mobile music classroom was born—a self-sufficient bus that could bring the joy of music directly to the children, wherever they were. Launching and operating The Sound Space on Wheels has not been without its challenges. One of the most significant hurdles has been securing consistent funding, which directly impacts how many communities they can reach.

"Each community has its own set of needs, and ensuring we have the resources to pay our teachers—many of whom come from these communities—is essential," they share. Despite these obstacles, Kamakshi and Vishala have remained undeterred, continuously seeking support and striving to keep the project sustainable.

Another challenge has been engaging children who often attend school primarily for a meal, with little exposure to creative education. By making the music sessions fun and nurturing, the sisters have managed to capture the children's interest, giving them something to look forward to each week. The response from the children and their communities has been overwhelmingly positive. For many of these children, the music sessions are a rare opportunity to smile, feel supported, and express themselves.

"It’s not just about learning music, but about having teachers who care about them," Kamakshi and Vishala note. One particularly touching moment for the sisters was seeing children with no prior experience in music embrace it as an emotional outlet, a way to navigate the complexities of their lives. Looking ahead, Kamakshi and Vishala hope that The Sound Space on Wheels will continue to be a source of joy, creativity, and comfort for these children. "Music offers them a refuge from the challenges they face in daily life," they say. Their vision for the future is to expand the initiative, reaching even more communities across the city.

However, they acknowledge that the growth of this project is heavily dependent on securing adequate funding. Ultimately, their goal is for The Sound Space on Wheels to become a consistent, nurturing presence in the lives of even more children, helping them develop their skills, gain confidence, and find a voice through the power of music. The Sound Space on Wheels is more than just a bus-it’s a lifeline of hope and creativity for some of Mumbai’s most vulnerable children, driven by the passion and commitment of two sisters who believe in the transformative power of music.