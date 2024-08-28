Prateeksha Srivastava unveils new single "Galtiyan": A bold dive into hyper-pop and feminine expression

MUMBAI: Prateeksha Srivastava, a rising star in the Indian indie music scene, is turning heads with her latest single, "Galtiyan." This track is a refreshing departure from her usual repertoire, which has often leaned towards melancholic and introspective themes.

With "Galtiyan," Prateeksha embraces a vibrant, hyper-pop sound, delivering a playful anthem that explores the often-overlooked perspective of a woman in love. The inspiration behind "Galtiyan" stems from Prateeksha's desire to create something more uplifting and fun. After releasing a string of emotionally charged songs, she felt the need to switch gears.

"I've always wanted to explore the perspective of a woman in love because we mostly talk about a guy wooing a girl but not the other way around. Hence, this idea of making such a track popped into my mind," she explains. The creative process behind "Galtiyan" was a collaborative effort, with Prateeksha teaming up with producer Asad and sound engineer Hanish Taneja. The song began with a simple melody for the first verse, which Prateeksha sent to Asad to build upon musically. The initial idea quickly evolved as Asad infused the track with hyper-pop and glitch elements, inspiring Prateeksha to craft a second verse that is both melodious and feminine.

Hanish Taneja then worked his magic, mixing and mastering the track to perfection, ensuring that every beat and note resonated with energy and precision. Hyper-pop, a genre known for its eclectic and energetic sound, is gaining traction worldwide. Prateeksha, a long-time fan of the genre, saw "Galtiyan" as the perfect opportunity to introduce hyper-pop to the Indian indie music scene.

"I have always loved this genre, and I feel Indian indie music should explore a lot of this. Asad and I saw hyper-pop fitting in this vibe of the song, and we took the liberty of blending it with glitch pop elements. The track is still pop, but it has elements of hyper-pop, and I think that’s a good start to introducing hyper-pop to Indian indie music," she shares.

"Galtiyan" is more than just a song; it's a bold statement of feminine expression and a celebration of love from a fresh perspective. With its infectious energy and innovative sound, the track is poised to make waves in the indie music landscape, marking Prateeksha Srivastava as an artist to watch. As she continues to push the boundaries of her musical style, one thing is clear: Prateeksha is not afraid to take risks, and "Galtiyan" is proof that those risks are paying off in a big way.