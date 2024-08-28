Marco Carola brings the head to Pacha Ibiza with special guest Maceo Plex

MUMBAI: This Friday, Marco Carola’s legendary Music On residency at Pacha Ibiza reaches new heights as he invites techno visionary Maceo Plex to join him at the renowned club. Known for his dark, driving beats and boundary-pushing productions, Maceo Plex is set to take the dancefloor on an unforgettable journey deep into the night. Secure your tickets now to witness this powerhouse collaboration.

Maceo Plex, celebrated for his genre-blending sound that spans everything from deep house to melodic techno, is a force to be reckoned with in the electronic music scene. His ability to create immersive atmospheres and tension-filled drops has made him a staple at the world’s top clubs and festivals. Joining forces with Marco Carola, a master of extended DJ sets and impeccable grooves, promises to be a night where the lines between house and techno blur in spectacular fashion. Get ready for a musical experience that showcases the cutting edge of the underground-don’t miss out on this epic night at Pacha.

Pacha Ibiza is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

