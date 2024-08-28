RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Aug 2024 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

Marco Carola brings the head to Pacha Ibiza with special guest Maceo Plex

MUMBAI: This Friday, Marco Carola’s legendary Music On residency at Pacha Ibiza reaches new heights as he invites techno visionary Maceo Plex to join him at the renowned club. Known for his dark, driving beats and boundary-pushing productions, Maceo Plex is set to take the dancefloor on an unforgettable journey deep into the night. Secure your tickets now to witness this powerhouse collaboration.

Maceo Plex, celebrated for his genre-blending sound that spans everything from deep house to melodic techno, is a force to be reckoned with in the electronic music scene. His ability to create immersive atmospheres and tension-filled drops has made him a staple at the world’s top clubs and festivals. Joining forces with Marco Carola, a master of extended DJ sets and impeccable grooves, promises to be a night where the lines between house and techno blur in spectacular fashion. Get ready for a musical experience that showcases the cutting edge of the underground-don’t miss out on this epic night at Pacha.

Pacha Ibiza is having a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

Tags
Marco Carola music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Aug 2024

Taaruk Raina talks about the journey behind his new song 'Lost and Found'

MUMBAI: Taaruk Raina recently shared the story behind his latest song, “Lost and Found,” featuring Charan and starring Prajakta Koli. Unlike his previous songs, which came from personal experiences, this one was different.

read more
 | 28 Aug 2024

Outsky's new track 'Vibin' now available for licensing on Hoopr

MUMBAI: Hoopr, India’s first leading music licensing platform, is excited to announce the release of “Vibin'” by talented artist Outsky.

read more
 | 28 Aug 2024

Prateeksha Srivastava unveils new single "Galtiyan": A bold dive into hyper-pop and feminine expression

MUMBAI: Prateeksha Srivastava, a rising star in the Indian indie music scene, is turning heads with her latest single, "Galtiyan." This track is a refreshing departure from her usual repertoire, which has often leaned towards melancholic and introspective themes.

read more
 | 28 Aug 2024

Mariah Carey mourns the loss of her Mother and Sister on the same day

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey announced on Monday the heartbreaking news that both her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, passed away on the same day. "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend.

read more
 | 28 Aug 2024

Usha Uthup reflects on her journey: From nightclub singer to Padma Bhushan Awardee

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Usha Uthup, a Padma Bhushan awardee, has been captivating audiences for over five decades with her distinctive husky voice and dynamic performances. However, her rise to fame was not without its challenges.

read more

RnM Biz

Airtel to sunset Wynk Music, partners with Apple to offer Apple Music access to subscribers

MUMBAI: Bharti Airtel has announced the shutdown of its music streaming service, Wynk Music.read more

YouTube Premium prices see significant hike in India across all plans

MUMBAI: Google has increased the subscription prices for YouTube Premium in India, with some planread more

Swastik Productions uneils India's first AI-generated devotional song video 'Achyutam Keshavam'

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions hread more

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

IPRS Celebrates 55 Years with 'Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World' - Connecting Indian Music with Global Opportunities

MUMBAI: On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Marco Carola brings the head to Pacha Ibiza with special guest Maceo Plex

MUMBAI: This Friday, Marco Carola’s legendary Music On residency at Pacha Ibiza reaches new heights as he invites techno visionary Maceo Plex to...read more

2
Mariah Carey mourns the loss of her Mother and Sister on the same day

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey announced on Monday the heartbreaking news that both her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, passed away on the same day. "My...read more

3
Zubeen Garg to be seen in the film "Sikaar"

MUMBAI: Renowned Singer Zubeen Garg known for some iconic songs such as “Dil Tu Hi Bataa” from Krrish 3, “Ya Ali” from Gangster, “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom...read more

4
Taaruk Raina talks about the journey behind his new song 'Lost and Found'

MUMBAI: Taaruk Raina recently shared the story behind his latest song, “Lost and Found,” featuring Charan and starring Prajakta Koli. Unlike his...read more

5
Catch Khosla Raghu live in Mumbai: A night of melodies and beats at Antisocial!

MUMBAI: Delhi-based music duo Khosla Raghu is rapidly making waves in the music scene, captivating the hearts of over 500,000 monthly listeners...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games