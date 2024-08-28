Global festival giant, DGTL, returns for its fourth Indian edition this November; announces much-anticipated artist line-up

MUMBAI: DGTL (pronounced digital), the global festival giant and undeniably one of the most popular and loved festivals in India, announces its power-packed and unmatched line-up of international and local acts across Mumbai (November 8th & 9th at Nesco Center) and Bengaluru (November 9th & 10th at Jayamahal Palace).

The diverse artist line up includes stellar acts like the legendary drum & bass duo Chase & Status, queen of the underground Sama Abdulhadi, techno icon and heavyweight Stephan Bodzin, Berlin-based veteran Ben Klock, South Asian tastemaker & UKG superstar Yung Singh, German DJ & Producer, the enigmatic Parra For Cuva, trailblazer SPFDJ, Toronto-native of Indian descent Chippy Nonstop and acclaimed African electronic music artist Masšh and others, who will add to the festival’s international energy. Attendees can also anticipate the remarkable return of Indian acts Bullzeye, Axl Stace, Blot, Tasnneem and others following their exceptional performances in previous editions.

“We’re excited to return to India with DGTL for our fourth edition,” says Festival Director, Ellen Evers. “It’s always special for us to organise our festival in Mumbai and Bengaluru, especially with the enthusiasm of the amazing audience there. Preparations for both editions are in full swing, and we can’t wait to show our fans what we have in store for them,” she says.

The artist line-up also includes popular Swiss musician & DJ, Jimi Jules, Montreal-based crowd favourite CRi with his unique blend of high-energy basslines, dreamy multi-lingual vocals and upbeat melodies and Nicky Elisabeth — Amsterdam resident with her own unique sound, best described as ‘melodic techno with a twist’ — will be some of the highlights of the festival.

Completing the line-up are some of the most exciting acts on the scene, Olympe — known for her deep modern techno with melodic sounds and indie sonorities and DJ Fuckoff — New Zealand-born DJ, Producer and MC who is taking the global bass underground by storm, will be a treat for music lovers.

Attendees can also expect exemplary performances by some of the most renowned names from the local scene with spectacular live acts and many new sounds to discover. Creative polymath Kiss Nuka will perform her signature live set, Bengaluru hero Stalvart John will bring his popular brand house & disco, Mumbai-based artist Kollision will drive her hard-techno sound and Indian veteran Unnayanna known to blend sounds and melodies will create an unforgettable experience.

The venues will transform into impressive warehouse style industrial spaces across three stages: Modular, Generator by Budweiser and Gain with DGTL’s signature cutting-edge stage and lighting designs. State-of-the art visual experiences and impressive stage lights powered by innovative LED panels, moving lights and headlights will create an iconic look to the stages. The festival is known for designing impressive stages within raw, industrial settings. Partnering with the best visual artists, DGTL creates mesmerising light effects and visuals.

For tickets, visit Zomato Live: Mumbai & Bengaluru

About the global brand:

DGTL is a festival full of discovery, inspiration and innovation. DGTL constantly strives for a balance between the leading names in art and music, the newest discoveries and exciting local treasures. In addition to celebrating electronic music and art, DGTL is a space for experiments and exploration of revolutionary sustainability projects. DGTL is highly aware of its environmental impact and aims to be the most sustainable festival on the planet and invests heavily in reducing carbon footprint. Not only is the festival in Amsterdam known for its plant-based food court and being free of single-use plastics, DGTL Amsterfdam became fully sustainable and circular in 2022.

DGTL is much more than a festival; it is a global concept, an event that is present all around the world. From industrial to modular and recycled initiatives at DGTL Mumbai & Bengaluru, the festival will create an unparalleled festival experience.

DGTL India 2023 saw over 25,000 people over 4 days, across 2 cities, soak in world-class electronic & dance music, show-stopping and never-seen-before lighting and stage designs, conceptual showcases, and vital sustainability initiatives, resulting in an immersive, audio-visual weekend experience.