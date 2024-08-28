‘Vekh Sohneyaa’ The first track from Ananya Panday’s streaming series debut Call Me Bae, highlights her journey of finding herself and love in Mumbai

MUMBAI: After receiving an overwhelming response to the trailer of Ananya Panday’s much-anticipated streaming series debut Call Me Bae, the excitement continues to build with the release of its first track, ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’. Perfectly encapsulating the spirit of Call Me Bae, where self-love meets romantic allure, the track serves as the ultimate prelude to Bae’s vibrant and nuanced journey. Composed, written, and performed by the dynamic duo Charan and Bombay the Artist, which also marks their musical debut on an OTT, produced by Dishant, ‘VekhSohneyaa’ is all set to capture hearts and playlists alike.
The music video dazzles with its dynamic visuals, capturing Ananya a.k.a Bae as she steps into her new life in Mumbai. In the midst of the hustle and bustle, Bae learns more about herself through her close-knit friendships and her new beau. The video vividly brings to life Ananya’s portrayal of a young woman navigating the complexities of identity and romance, making it the perfect curtain-raiser for the series.
“The love and enthusiasm for the trailer has been overwhelming and I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to my character Bella and the series. From the moment I first heard ‘Vekh Sohneyaa,’ I’ve been hooked, it has truly captured my heart and been on repeat in my playlist. Big kudos to the music team for creating such a vibe that’s got everyone, including me, grooving!”, shared Ananya Panday
Charan, the singer, composer and co-writer of the track added, “‘Vekh Sohneyaa’ is about the beauty of self-discovery and finding love in unexpected ways. We wanted to create an experience that mirrors the emotional journey of the series, captures the essence of Ananya’s character and the vibrant spirit of BomBae!”
Lending her voice to Vekh Sohneyaa, singer, lyricist and composer Bombay the Artist, shared, "It’s been a fantastic experience bringing ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’ to life. The track pulls you into the world of Call Me Bae from its first note and is all about the vibrant vibes of BomBae and Bella’s journey - that is fast paced yet soulful! I am thrilled for the audience to step into the world of Call Me Bae with this track."
Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is created by Ishita Moitra, who has co-written it alongside Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Call me Bae is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self. This 8-part series stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, and features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, MuskkaanJaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The series will premier exclusively on Prime Video in India and 240 countries and territories worldwide on Sept 6.
