Zubeen Garg to make acting debut in 'Sikaar'

MUMBAI: Renowned Singer Zubeen Garg known for some iconic songs such as “Dil Tu Hi Bataa” from Krrish 3, “Ya Ali” from Gangster, “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom” from Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and many more will now be seen in the film “Sikaar” as the leading hero. Sikaar will release in theatres across India in September 2024.

Talking about the film, Zubeen says, "Sikaar is a film where you will see me in a different form and role. My character, Shankar, is a tea worker, a departure from the roles I've previously portrayed. This film marks a milestone as the first Assamese film primarily shot in London, bringing a unique blend of cultural and cinematic elements. The high VFX in the film has been designed by Sam Bhattacharjee, producer from London who runs his studio, Do It Creative, in London. Directed and edited by Debankar Borgohain, Sikaar is a story untold, rich with emotional depth and visual splendor. This project has been a labor of love for all the actors involved, and we've dedicated immense effort to bring this story to life. We hope that our hard work translates on screen and that the audience feels the passion we've poured into Sikaar."

Directed by Debankar Borgohain and produced by award-winning producer Sam Bhattacharjee, "Sikaar" promises to be a significant cinematic event. The film also features acclaimed actors Adil Hussain, known for "Life of Pi," and Urmilaa Mahanta, who garnered attention in "Padman." British actor Paul O’Neill also joins the stellar cast, adding to the film's international appeal.

Zubeen Garg is a renowned Indian singer, music director, composer, and actor. He is one of the most popular and influential musicians in the northeastern Indian state of Assam and has a significant following in other parts of India and globally.

Zubeen Garg has released numerous hit albums and singles in various languages, including Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi. He is known for his powerful and soulful voice, as well as his versatility in singing different genres of music, including folk, rock, pop, and classical.

"Sikaar" exposes the dark side of the billion-pound tea industry, which produces the UK's national drink. Despite tea's popularity, the industry is marred by low wages, atrocities towards women, and the helplessness of labourers struggling to make ends meet. The film explores these issues through the gripping narrative of a tea garden worker.

Heartthrob Zubeen Garg, renowned for his impactful performances, takes on the main role, bringing depth and emotion to the character. His portrayal emphasizes the plight and resilience of tea plantation workers, making the film’s message even more powerful.

The film, shot in both English and Assamese, overcame numerous obstacles, including the illness of lead actor Zubeen Garg.

"Sikaar" was filmed in locations in both Britain and Assam, capturing authentic settings crucial to its storytelling. As a trademark of Sam Bhattacharjee, the film promises stunning visual effects (VFX), ensuring a visually immersive experience that complements its powerful narrative. The film's musical elements highlight the lush tea gardens, bringing their beauty to world cinema. Despite Assam tea being a UK favourite, the film unveils the darker side of its production.