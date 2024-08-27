Wexford blends Alternative, Punk, and post-hardcore on new album "Silent Key"

MUMBAI: Wexford, the Sandusky-based alternative band known for their powerful blend of punk and post-hardcore, is set to release their highly anticipated studio album, Silent Key, today. This marks the band's first album since Shawn Daley (bass) and Jeff Vandebussche (drums) joined founding members Andy Kohlmann (vocals, guitar) and Dave Mueller (guitar, vocals) in the Spring of 2023, solidifying Wexford's new rhythm section.

Silent Key holds deep personal significance for the band. The album's title honors a dear friend and mentor of bassist Shawn Daley, who passed away during the recording process. In the world of ham radio, a "silent key" refers to a deceased operator, symbolized by their silent Morse code key. The album's closing track features a poignant silent key ceremony, using the very Morse code key of Shawn's late friend, creating an emotional tribute that encapsulates the spirit of the album.

Produced by Shawn Patrick Thomas Daley and recorded at The Mohawk Studio in Sandusky, Silent Key showcases Wexford's distinctive sound—a dynamic fusion of driving rhythms, intricate guitar work, and raw, emotive vocals. The album artwork, crafted by Sean Carrol (known for his work with Warped Tour, Less Than Jake, Foo Fighters, and Mighty Mighty Bosstones), echoes the themes of vulnerability and resilience, encapsulated in the words of Fugazi: "and inside I know I’m broken, but I’m working as far as you can see. And outside it’s a production. It’s all illusion, set scenery." This message serves as a reminder for listeners to take care of themselves and those around them.

The album was mastered by Brian Lucey of Magic Garden Mastering, a multiple Grammy winner who has worked with iconic artists such as The Black Keys, Green Day, and more, ensuring that Silent Key delivers a polished and impactful sound. Wexford's diverse influences—ranging from Hot Water Music and Fugazi to Dinosaur Jr., Social Distortion, and The Smashing Pumpkins—are woven throughout the album, resulting in a unique sound that resonates deeply with their audience.

Listen here:

https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/1HxPxM2iyf0S73jU1TiEUp

