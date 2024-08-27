RadioandMusic
27 Aug 2024

Armand van Helden reigns supreme at Diplo's Pacha Ibiza residency

MUMBAI: The summer season reached its zenith last night at Pacha Ibiza when the one and only Armand van Helden made a special appearance at Diplo's monthly residency. In a night to be remembered, the two American DJs showcased just why they're considered living legends in the scene, delivering sets that captured the essence of the island and leaving fans moving until the brink of dawn.

At a time when most DJs will play modern sets and few DJs will play retro sets,  Armand Van Helden has the rare ability to play timeless sets, clocking in a performance for the ages on the Pacha Ibiza dancefloor last night. The atmosphere in the audience was electric as van Helden spun a set that felt like flipping through the pages of his musical anthology. As the rhythms of last night continue to reverberate, Pacha now gears up to close the summer season with a bang. Next month Diplo welcomes afro-house star Francis Mercier to the legendary Ibiza venue, promising yet another unforgettable night of island grooves.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Schulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

