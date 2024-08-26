Padma Shri Kailash Kher channels divine inspiration with the release of "Hey Kanha Hey Gopala" this Krishna Janmashtami

MUMBAI: In a divine confluence of music and spirituality, the illustrious Padma Shri Kailash Kher is set to grace the world with his latest devotional masterpiece, "Hey Kanha Hey Gopala." This soul-stirring track, a heartfelt homage to Lord Krishna, will resonate across all major streaming platforms on the revered occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, August 26, 2024.

"Hey, Kanha Hey Gopala" is a profound musical offering that immerses listeners in he serene and sacred realms of devotion. Kailash Kher's evocative voice, coupled with the delicate symphony of keys, flute, and synthesizer, weaves an intricate soundscape that is at once soothing and spiritually elevating. The composition gracefully ascends to a majestic crescendo, encapsulating the deeply spiritual odyssey of love and devotion, leaving the listener with a sense of divine fulfilment.

Reflecting on the creative muse behind this celestial composition, Padma Shri Kailash Kher shares “Bhagwan Krishna embodies love, beauty, and happiness, all of which are reasons to celebrate. Celebration is at the heart of festivals, and in essence, Bhagwan Krishna's teachings remind us that life itself is a celebration. Bharat, the land of festivals, is where this spirit thrives.

Let’s come together this Janmashtami to celebrate with 'Hey Kanha Hey Gopala.'” Enhancing the ethereal experience of the song is a visually breathtaking music video that reinterprets the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna with a contemporary twist. In a daring and imaginative portrayal, Lord Krishna is envisioned in a modern, Michael Jackson-inspired avatar, while Radha retains her timeless traditional elegance. Their dance, a sublime fusion of classical and modern expressions, breathes life into the eternal narrative, creating a visually stunning tableau that transcends time and tradition. The music video features the viral Internet sensation and Michael Jackson-style dancer Baba Jackson, along with Sanaya Shiva, a talented student from KKALADHAM (Kailash Kher Academy for Learning Art). The video has been expertly directed by the reputed choreographer and director Swarupraj Medara.

As Krishna Janmashtami dawns, let "Hey Kanha Hey Gopala" by Kailash Kher be the anthem that elevates your spiritual journey, a melodious bridge to the divine that resonates with the eternal love and devotion of Lord Krishna.

About Padma Shri Kailash Kher: Padma Shri Kailash Kher is a celebrated Indian spiritual singer, music composer, and lyricist, known for his powerful voice and heartfelt compositions. With numerous accolades and a global fanbase, Padma Shri Kailash Kher continues to inspire through his music that transcends boundaries and resonates with the soul.