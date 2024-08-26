MTV Hustle Season 3 runner-up bassick drops dynamic new EP 'Dreams and Deeds'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed rapper and MTV Hustle Season 3 runner-up, Bassick, has officially released his highly anticipated EP, Dreams and Deeds, on August 5. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and released under the T-Series label, the EP is a testament to Bassick's artistic evolution, blending emotional depth with vibrant energy across its diverse tracks.

1. What inspired you to create “Dreams and Deeds”? And how did you come up with the idea to split it into dreamy and reality sections?

The inspiration for this project didn’t come from an external source; it was my original idea to incorporate a theme. I thought, why not showcase two aspects of my life that occupy my mind and around which many of my thoughts revolve. That’s how the idea for the EP’s theme came about. So, in a way, the inspiration was my own thought process.

I didn’t draw inspiration from any artist or another project. I aimed to create something original with this theme, which is why I chose it. To be honest, I had this thought in my mind—either I could create hardcore hip-hop songs, which is my niche, or I could go for something entirely romantic or choose a dreamy, angelic theme. Then I thought, why not do both? This led to the theme of the EP, with two distinct sides where I tried to blend and mix different genres and music.

2. How does “Dreams and Deeds” reflect your growth as an artist since your time on MTV Hustle?

As an artist, this EP is just a stepping stone toward something bigger that I’m planning to create in the future. It’s the first step, and eventually, everything will connect to a larger project or a bigger album down the line.

This EP was more experimental for me. I wanted to explore genres I hadn’t touched yet, like pop and jazz pop. I also wanted to experiment with a mix of classical and desi pop, so I did all of that. I hadn’t done trap before, so I tried that as well. Overall, it was a fun EP for me, filled with experiments that were executed very well. This EP represents my first growth phase after Hustle. There will be many more phases to come as we move toward bigger things.

3. Can you share the story behind one of the tracks in the dreamy section? What message were you aiming to convey?

The track "Questions" is essentially a confession note from a lover to another, but not exactly a confession. It’s more about the thoughts and doubts that a loving person might have for the other person—whether they will join them or commit to a relationship. I tried to express these feelings on paper, capturing the raw, natural thoughts that anyone might have, especially a girl, before entering a relationship. That’s what I aimed to convey in the track "Questions."

4. How have fans and listeners responded to your EP so far? Are there any reactions that particularly stood out to you?

The overall reaction to the entire EP has been very positive, but the response to the track "Questions" has been particularly mesmerising. I’ve been receiving a lot of love from the audience. It feels great to see in the comments that people are appreciating the musicality and the lyrics, which seem to resonate deeply with many listeners.