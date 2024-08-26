Juju Baby Music Drops a hard-hitting track 'Sau Gram (Main Naa Haari)' to Celebrate Vinesh Phogat and empower women

MUMBAI: As Vinesh Phogat, India’s wrestling star, turns 30 on August 25th, Juju Baby Music - Operating under the banner of Artium Originals is excited as it dropped an empowering new track, “Sau Gram (Main Naa Haari)”. Composed by acclaimed music producer Gourov Dasgupta and performed by Deedar Kaur, the song goes beyond celebrating Phogat's remarkable achievements and is a bold testament to the strength and resilience of women globally.

Vinesh Phogat’s remarkable journey and fierce performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 have earned her immense admiration across the country. In a gesture to honor her accomplishments and resilience, Juju Baby Music has crafted a track that not only commemorates her success but also addresses broader societal issues faced by women. The track talks about a topic that’s been hotly debated but rarely sung about—the weight women carry, both literally and metaphorically, as reflected in the story of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and the struggles she faced.

“Sau Gram (Main Naa Haari)” is more than just a song; it’s an anthem for women who constantly battle judgment and criticism. The track uses the metaphor of ‘100 grams’ to represent the weight of these societal pressures. Instead of letting these burdens define them, women are turning that weight into strength—embodying attitude, resilience, determination, confidence, and courage. The powerful line, “Sau Gram ab sab pe bhaari” (This 100 grams will outweigh everything else), perfectly captures the song’s bold and uplifting message.

The track’s raw emotion and timely message make it a significant release in today’s landscape. By focusing on the untold struggles and silent battles women face daily, “Sau Gram (Main Naa Haari)” aims to inspire listeners to reflect, speak out, and take action. It’s a song that doesn’t just resonate—it challenges the listener to think differently about the burdens women are expected to carry.

Gourov Dasgupta, renowned Music Composer/Producer and Director Juju Baby Music, who has also composed and produced the song ‘Sau Gram (Main Naa Haari) added, “We created ‘Sau Gram (Main Naa Haari)’ to celebrate not just Vinesh Phogat’s triumphs but the everyday strength of women. We wanted to capture how women are taking control of their own narrative and using their experiences to build power. This song is about carrying that weight on our own terms and making it our strength.”

Vivek Raicha, Co-Founder and CEO of Artium Originals, adds, “At Juju Baby Music, our goal is to transform the indie music scene and bring forward meaningful messages. ‘Sau Gram (Main Naa Haari)’ is a testament to Vinesh Phogat’s incredible spirit and a celebration of women’s resilience worldwide. We hope this song inspires listeners, especiallyh women in India to rise above challenges and embrace their own strength.”

Founded by Vivek Raicha and Ashish Joshi, along with renowned composer Gourov Dasgupta, Juju Baby Music is on a mission to redefine the music industry. The label blends innovative technology with a passion for nurturing new talent, aiming to create impactful and transformative music.

“Sau Gram (Main Naa Haari)” will be available on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Zync Music, JioSaavn, and Hungama, making sure its powerful message reaches listeners everywhere.

Join us in celebrating Vinesh Phogat’s milestone and embracing the strength of women with this inspiring new anthem.