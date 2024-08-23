Step into the Future of Spirituality: Swastik unveils Original Devotional Music with AI-Driven Art

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, a leader in bringing Indian history and mythology to life, is set to launch a groundbreaking project that merges traditional devotional music with cutting-edge AI-enhanced art.

Swastik is proud to announce "Achyutam Keshavam" the most popular Bhajan of Lord created this Janmasthami presented in the most unique form. The AI elevated art featured in the video resonates with artistic expression, as it seamlessly merges the power of ancient wisdom with cutting edge technology to create visually stunning, AI-generated art.

The visionary founder of Swastik, Siddharth Kumar Tewary has directed this music video and is all set to offer a vibrant and contemporary take on spiritual experiences, making them accessible and engaging for a new generation.

Music is composed and sung by acclaimed singer Harshit Saxena, who is very popular for his songs for Swastik's Shrimad Ramayan, and the many Bollywood hits he has to his credit.

The AI visualisation is done by the talented team at Raj VFX under the able guidance of multi award winning Chirag Bhuva.

As Swastik takes this bold step forward by integrating AI technology into its creative process, this teaser provides a sneak peek into the stunning visuals that will feature in this soulful and melodious rendition of 'Achyutam Keshavam.'

The upcoming song will potentially be India’s first-ever spiritual music video created using AI. This combination invites listeners to engage with the music on a deeper, more contemplative level, where sight and sound converge to evoke a profound sense of the divine. And is the first in the roll out of content Swastik has planned over the coming months.

The song will be released on YouTube and will be available on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and JioSaavn, reaching devotees and music lovers worldwide.