RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Aug 2024 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

Step into the Future of Spirituality: Swastik unveils Original Devotional Music with AI-Driven Art

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, a leader in bringing Indian history and mythology to life, is set to launch a groundbreaking project that merges traditional devotional music with cutting-edge AI-enhanced art.

Swastik is proud to announce "Achyutam Keshavam" the most popular Bhajan of Lord created this Janmasthami presented in the most unique form. The AI elevated art featured in the video resonates with artistic expression, as it seamlessly merges the power of ancient wisdom with cutting edge technology to create visually stunning, AI-generated art.

The visionary founder of Swastik, Siddharth Kumar Tewary has directed this music video and is all set to offer a vibrant and contemporary take on spiritual experiences, making them accessible and engaging for a new generation.

Music is composed and sung by acclaimed singer Harshit Saxena, who is very popular for his songs for Swastik's Shrimad Ramayan, and the many Bollywood hits he has to his credit.

The AI visualisation is done by the talented team at Raj VFX under the able guidance of multi award winning Chirag Bhuva.

As Swastik takes this bold step forward by integrating AI technology into its creative process, this teaser provides a sneak peek into the stunning visuals that will feature in this soulful and melodious rendition of 'Achyutam Keshavam.'

The upcoming song will potentially be India’s first-ever spiritual music video created using AI. This combination invites listeners to engage with the music on a deeper, more contemplative level, where sight and sound converge to evoke a profound sense of the divine. And is the first in the roll out of content Swastik has planned over the coming months.

The song will be released on YouTube and will be available on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and JioSaavn, reaching devotees and music lovers worldwide.

Tags
Swastik Productions Achyutam Keshavam Spotify Apple music YouTube Music Amazon Music JioSaavn music
Related news
 | 23 Aug 2024

Lakhwinder Wadali unveils a soul-stirring masterpiece "Chaap Tilak," presented by T-Series

MUMBAI: The legendary Lakhwinder Wadali returns with a heartfelt rendition in his latest track, "Chaap Tilak," produced by T-Series was released on 23rd August.

read more
 | 23 Aug 2024

DJ Hardik, Ronak Panani, and Angadpreet Singh unveil Dhyra Productions: Ushering in a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: The grand star- studded launch saw the presence of Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, kangna Sharma, Sawan Rupowali, Dimple Soni, Kunwar Amar, Rrahul Narain Kanal, Nikita Rawal Ramji Gulati, Aziz Zee, Ayesha Hashme, Sonia Birji, Hema Sharma, Tehraan Bakshi, Akansha Verma, Sufia Tanweer, Shwetaa Khandu

read more
 | 23 Aug 2024

EDX returns to Club Control Records with Longlivedad

MUMBAI: Revealing one of the most sought-after IDs from Tomorrowland to Ibiza, Swiss-Italian musical innovator EDX keeps his release streak at an all-time high with Longlivedad on Club Control Records.

read more
 | 23 Aug 2024

After Ayra Starr, AP Dhillon taps into American rapper Gunna for ‘The Brownprint'

MUMBAI: With no signs of slowing down, Punjabi singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer AP Dhillon has dropped a tantalizing hint about yet another trailblazing global collaboration that is set to elevate his upcoming EP, ‘The Brownprint’.

read more
 | 23 Aug 2024

EDX returns to Club Control Records with Longlivedad

MUMBAI: Revealing one of the most sought-after IDs from Tomorrowland to Ibiza, Swiss-Italian musical innovator EDX keeps his release streak at an all-time high with Longlivedad on Club Control Records.

read more

RnM Biz

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

IPRS Celebrates 55 Years with 'Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World' - Connecting Indian Music with Global Opportunities

MUMBAI: On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

MIB invites agencies to FM Radio Phase-III e-auction proposals

MUMBAI: On behalf of the President of India, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIBread more

Club FM champions accountability ‘Free Drums For Freedom’ campaign on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Club FM champions accountability, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day, in a bold anread more

BIG FM launches 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata' campaign to raise awareness about organ donations

MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more

top# 5 articles

1
HAAi takes center stafe at Solomun's plus one Pacha Ibiza residency

MUMBAI: Brace yourselves for a night where the boundaries of the dancefloor are not just pushed, but completely reimagined, as the living legend...read more

2
Gap launches fall ‘Get Loose’ campaign starring GRAMMY - nominated global pop star Troye Sivan

MUMBAI: Gap debuts its Fall 2024 campaign, featuring dancers and artists showcasing the brand's fall denim collection as a canvas for creativity. The...read more

3
Lakhwinder Wadali unveils a soul-stirring masterpiece "Chaap Tilak," presented by T-Series

MUMBAI: The legendary Lakhwinder Wadali returns with a heartfelt rendition in his latest track, "Chaap Tilak," produced by T-Series was released on...read more

4
Step into the Future of Spirituality: Swastik unveils Original Devotional Music with AI-Driven Art

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, a leader in bringing Indian history and mythology to life, is set to launch a groundbreaking project that merges...read more

5
DJ Hardik, Ronak Panani, and Angadpreet Singh unveil Dhyra Productions: Ushering in a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: The grand star- studded launch saw the presence of Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, kangna Sharma, Sawan Rupowali, Dimple Soni, Kunwar Amar, Rrahul...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games