Lakhwinder Wadali unveils a soul-stirring masterpiece "Chaap Tilak," presented by T-Series

MUMBAI: The legendary Lakhwinder Wadali returns with a heartfelt rendition in his latest track, "Chaap Tilak," produced by T-Series was released on 23rd August. This timeless composition, enriched by traditional lyrics and Aar Bee’s soulful music, weaves a story of magic of love at first sight. The song is bringing together the passionate on-screen performances of Antara Banerjee and Ali Khan in the video.

Directed by the late Shruti Vohra, "Chaap Tilak" transcends beyond a mere song—it’s a poetic journey that delves into the purity of emotions, echoing through Lakhwinder Wadali’s deeply resonant voice.

Reflecting on the song, Lakhwinder Wadali shared, "Every note of 'Chaap Tilak' is a piece of my soul. This song is a celebration of love in its purest form—an emotion that binds us all, beyond time and words. It’s more than just music; it’s a feeling that I hope will touch hearts and remain with the listeners forever."

Actress Antara Banerjee expressed her connection with the project, saying, "Being a part of 'Chaap Tilak' was an emotional journey for me. The depth of love captured in this song is overwhelming, and Lakhwinder Ji’s voice brings out that intensity beautifully. It’s a story that speaks to the soul, and I’m honored to have played a part in bringing it to life."

Ali Khan echoed these sentiments, adding, "Working on 'Chaap Tilak' has been a transformative experience. The way this song captures the essence of love is unparalleled. It’s raw, it’s honest, and it’s something that will resonate deeply with anyone who has ever experienced the magic of falling in love."

"Chaap Tilak" is more than a melody—it’s a heartfelt ode to love, an immersion into the deepest emotions, and a timeless expression of the human spirit, brought to life through the unmatched voice of Lakhwinder Wadali.

The music video is available on the T-series official YouTube channel and other streaming platforms.