News |  23 Aug 2024 13:32 |  By RnMTeam

Gen-Z popstar Saahel unveils his latest musical masterpiece, ‘Madham’

MUMBAI: The young and talented singer-songwriter, Saahel who is a celebrated musician for his original songs and covers, is back with the release of his latest single titled ‘Madham’. Exploring a new soundscape, aiming directly for the feels with this melancholic track, Saahel once again delivers a powerful performance that delves into the raw emotions of unrequited love, making ‘Madham’ an unmissable addition to his growing discography.

Written, composed and co-produced by Saahel, the track is characterized by its addictive and unshakeable beat – a perfect blend of the artist’s classical music influences and modern hip-hop rhythms. Accompanied by a smooth melody and soft vocals, ‘Madham’ resonates deeply with the themes of longing and despair. Saahel’s deep and emotional lyrics capture the heartache of loving someone who remains forever out of reach.

Sharing his thoughts on releasing this track, Saahel shares, “‘Madham’ is a reflection of the bittersweet ache that comes with unrequited love. When I first heard the beat from Vedang who has produced this track, the words just flowed naturally, capturing a deep sense of longing that inspired this track. I wanted to create something that resonates with anyone who has ever felt that ache in their heart, and I hope ‘Madham’ speaks to those emotions in a powerful way.”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms accompanied by a performance video featuring Saahel to be released on his official YouTube channel. ‘Madham’ is not just a song; it’s an experience that invites listeners to lose themselves in the depth of its emotion.

