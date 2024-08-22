RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Aug 2024 11:35 |  By RnMTeam

Out Now! Canada’s 'Prisoner' get back to their heavy rock roots in new EP “House Of Cards” and video “Skies are Blackened”

MUMBAI: Prisoner is a high-energy Canadian rock band bringing you hard-hitting riffs and unmistakably tight grooves. They have their new EP “House Of Cards” out now, complemented with a video for their first single “Skies are Blackened”. The EP is a conglomeration of music with multiple elements from varying sub-genres. It bridges the gap between emotion and life experience to truly connect music to the individual. The band comments further:

“We think the EP will be received quite well from music fans. There is something for everyone in regard to genre and song range. We have songs that we believe did not fit in an LP structure but were all great together in their own way, Thus the House of Cards EP. With anthemic themes, fast riffs, and glassy acoustic guitar, each song offers something different for your casual rock fan to die-hard thrash headbanger.”

The band's journey began in 2016 under the name "Bad Omen," evolving into "Prisoner" with the release of the song "Prisoner of Time." The name reflects the universal experience of being constrained by various aspects of life. Frontman Murray Emery, who started the band, formed the original lineup in London, Ontario, after attending OIART for audio engineering. Following several lineup changes and a move to Los Angeles, Emery returned to Calgary and solidified the current lineup with guitarist Jeremy Hartmann, bassist Trevor Macdonald, and drummer Karl Pflug.

Prisoner's dedication to their craft is evident in their unparalleled stage presence and their commitment to engaging with their audience. The band thrives on crowd interaction and creating an electric atmosphere at their shows. Off stage, they value connecting with fans and being part of the rock community. They are recommended for fans of AC/DC, Judas Priest, and Metallica.

Watch and listen to the music video for “Skies are Blackened” at https://youtu.be/dOW21VIQwEE

“House Of Cards” is now available as of August 21, 2024, on all digital platforms at the following links:

Spotify

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/ca/artist/prisoner/1617269145

Youtube: https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCma5RX_ENik_slc_nw5HP8A

Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B0019BL0QC/prisoner

Track Listing:
1. Skies are Blackened (2:42)
2. On a Sunday (4:26)
3. House of Cards (The Game Pt.2) (3:38)
EP Length: 10:46

EP Band Lineup:
Murray Emery (Vocals/Guitar)
Jeremy Hartmann (Guitar)
Trevor MacDonald(Bass)
Wes Bartram (Drums)
Karl Pflug (Drums)

More info: https://prisonerband.ca

Tags
Prisoner music Songs
Related news
 | 22 Aug 2024

Global pop sensation Purva Mantri embarks on a serene Georgian-Azerbaijan getaway ahead of the highly-anticipated Purvastic Tour '24

MUMBAI: Before taking the world by storm with her revolutionary Purvastic Tour 2024, international pop icon Purva Mantri is indulging in a tranquil retreat in the breathtakingly beautiful state of Georgia & Azerbaijan.

read more
 | 22 Aug 2024

Neha Karode: A musical journey rooted in passion and innovation

MUMBAI: In the vibrant world of music, where each note tells a story, Neha Karode stands out as a composer who brings a unique touch to every piece she creates. Her journey from a young music enthusiast to a respected name in the industry is as fascinating as it is inspiring.  

read more
 | 22 Aug 2024

GAP launches fall ‘Get Loose’ campaign starring Grammy- nominated global pop star Troye Sivan

MUMBAI: Gap debuts its Fall 2024 campaign, featuring dancers and artists showcasing the brand's fall denim collection as a canvas for creativity. The campaign champions originality through fashion, music, and dance.

read more
 | 22 Aug 2024

Bryan Adams India tour breaks records - Over 75,000 tickets sold!

MUMBAI: The excitement surrounding Canadian music icon and rock music legend Bryan Adams’ highly anticipated six-city India trek has reached fever pitch.

read more
 | 21 Aug 2024

Artiste First Launches ‘SÆN V’ with Sohail Sen: A First-of-Its-Kind 7 songs and videos released in a groundbreaking initiative

MUMBAI: Artiste First, a label dedicated to championing independent music and supporting established artists, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with the renowned composer

read more

RnM Biz

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

IPRS Celebrates 55 Years with 'Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World' - Connecting Indian Music with Global Opportunities

MUMBAI: On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

MIB invites agencies to FM Radio Phase-III e-auction proposals

MUMBAI: On behalf of the President of India, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIBread more

Club FM champions accountability ‘Free Drums For Freedom’ campaign on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Club FM champions accountability, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day, in a bold anread more

BIG FM launches 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata' campaign to raise awareness about organ donations

MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bryan Adams India tour breaks records - Over 75,000 tickets sold!

MUMBAI: The excitement surrounding Canadian music icon and rock music legend Bryan Adams’ highly anticipated six-city India trek has reached fever...read more

2
Global pop sensation Purva Mantri embarks on a serene Georgian-Azerbaijan getaway ahead of the highly-anticipated Purvastic Tour '24

MUMBAI: Before taking the world by storm with her revolutionary Purvastic Tour 2024, international pop icon Purva Mantri is indulging in a tranquil...read more

3
Neha Karode: A musical journey rooted in passion and innovation

MUMBAI: In the vibrant world of music, where each note tells a story, Neha Karode stands out as a composer who brings a unique touch to every piece...read more

4
Vh1 strengthens its original offerings, announces two new shows ‘Vh1 Unleashed’ and ‘PopCurry Rice’

MUMBAI: Vh1, Viacom18’s leading international music and English entertainment channel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest original show...read more

5
Artiste First Launches ‘SÆN V’ with Sohail Sen: A First-of-Its-Kind 7 songs and videos released in a groundbreaking initiative

MUMBAI: Artiste First, a label dedicated to championing independent music and supporting established artists, is thrilled to announce a new...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games