Out Now! Canada’s 'Prisoner' get back to their heavy rock roots in new EP “House Of Cards” and video “Skies are Blackened”

MUMBAI: Prisoner is a high-energy Canadian rock band bringing you hard-hitting riffs and unmistakably tight grooves. They have their new EP “House Of Cards” out now, complemented with a video for their first single “Skies are Blackened”. The EP is a conglomeration of music with multiple elements from varying sub-genres. It bridges the gap between emotion and life experience to truly connect music to the individual. The band comments further:

“We think the EP will be received quite well from music fans. There is something for everyone in regard to genre and song range. We have songs that we believe did not fit in an LP structure but were all great together in their own way, Thus the House of Cards EP. With anthemic themes, fast riffs, and glassy acoustic guitar, each song offers something different for your casual rock fan to die-hard thrash headbanger.”

The band's journey began in 2016 under the name "Bad Omen," evolving into "Prisoner" with the release of the song "Prisoner of Time." The name reflects the universal experience of being constrained by various aspects of life. Frontman Murray Emery, who started the band, formed the original lineup in London, Ontario, after attending OIART for audio engineering. Following several lineup changes and a move to Los Angeles, Emery returned to Calgary and solidified the current lineup with guitarist Jeremy Hartmann, bassist Trevor Macdonald, and drummer Karl Pflug.

Prisoner's dedication to their craft is evident in their unparalleled stage presence and their commitment to engaging with their audience. The band thrives on crowd interaction and creating an electric atmosphere at their shows. Off stage, they value connecting with fans and being part of the rock community. They are recommended for fans of AC/DC, Judas Priest, and Metallica.

Watch and listen to the music video for “Skies are Blackened” at https://youtu.be/dOW21VIQwEE

“House Of Cards” is now available as of August 21, 2024, on all digital platforms at the following links:

Spotify

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/ca/artist/prisoner/1617269145

Youtube: https://music.youtube.com/channel/UCma5RX_ENik_slc_nw5HP8A

Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B0019BL0QC/prisoner

Track Listing:

1. Skies are Blackened (2:42)

2. On a Sunday (4:26)

3. House of Cards (The Game Pt.2) (3:38)

EP Length: 10:46

EP Band Lineup:

Murray Emery (Vocals/Guitar)

Jeremy Hartmann (Guitar)

Trevor MacDonald(Bass)

Wes Bartram (Drums)

Karl Pflug (Drums)

More info: https://prisonerband.ca