Neha Karode: A musical journey rooted in passion and innovation

MUMBAI: In the vibrant world of music, where each note tells a story, Neha Karode stands out as a composer who brings a unique touch to every piece she creates. Her journey from a young music enthusiast to a respected name in the industry is as fascinating as it is inspiring.

Neha's love for music began early—so early, in fact, that she composed her first song at the tender age of four. It was a playful tune dedicated to her dog, Dufy, called "Chalo Dufy." From crafting little jingles for TV shows to experimenting with a basic software called MixPad Wave Editor, Neha's childhood was filled with musical exploration. Despite the limitations of her equipment a low-quality mic and no metronome her creativity flourished. She would play the piano, record her vocals, and overlay them to create tracks, all while having fun making short films with friends. Unbeknownst to her, this was the beginning of a journey that would lead her to create soundscapes and themes for films, even before she knew what background music (BGM) was.

When it comes to composing music for films, Neha’s approach is both technical and organic. Having been in the industry for a few years, she is well-versed in the technical aspects, but what she truly focuses on is the essence of the scene or situation presented to her. She avoids mimicking references, preferring instead to absorb the essence of what needs to be conveyed and then dissociate herself from the reference. This way, when she returns to the project, what she creates is purely in her own musical language, ensuring originality and authenticity in her compositions.

Neha’s unique style shines through in her work, especially when she recreates classic songs. She believes that every artist must find something within themselves that sets them apart from others. For Neha, it's about preserving the essence of the original song—whether it’s romantic or a cabaret number—while weaving in her own musical language. This balance between staying true to the original and infusing her style is what makes her recreations stand out.

Her experience working on the song "Oye Sun Bey" for the film “Aliya Basu Gayab Hai” was particularly memorable. The song required a vocalist who could blend classical alaaps with rap a combination that was new territory for Neha. With her Hindustani classical background, she took on the challenge, bringing emotion and originality to a song that didn’t follow traditional rap formats. The result was a track that was as unique as it was powerful.

When asked about her role in ensuring her music resonates with the audience, especially in projects like “Aliya Basu Gayab Hai,” Neha emphasizes the importance of understanding and delivering what the filmmakers want, rather than focusing on her voice or style. As a singer in the project, she took on the role of a voice actor, aiming to deliver the best performance for the film’s narrative.

The message behind "Oye Sun Bey" is one of empowerment. The song addresses the issue of patriarchy and expresses the frustration and resolve of women who have had enough. It’s borderline aggressive, but in a way that asserts agency and independence, making it a powerful anthem for women.

Looking ahead, Neha is excited about her upcoming projects, including her next original song, "Move On Easily." This English-language track delves into the emotions surrounding a breakup, exploring the disbelief and irony of how someone who once laughed at couples who broke up can find themselves in the same situation. The song’s music video, which Neha directed herself, takes a creative and sarcastic approach to modern dating, using balloons to symbolize the fleeting connections often found on dating apps.

Neha Karode’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, creativity, and authenticity in music. As she continues to explore new genres and push the boundaries of her craft, her fans can look forward to more innovative and heartfelt music that speaks to the soul.