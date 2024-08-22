RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Aug 2024 14:06 |  By RnMTeam

Global pop sensation Purva Mantri embarks on a serene Georgian-Azerbaijan getaway ahead of the highly-anticipated Purvastic Tour '24

MUMBAI: Before taking the world by storm with her revolutionary Purvastic Tour 2024, international pop icon Purva Mantri is indulging in a tranquil retreat in the breathtakingly beautiful state of Georgia & Azerbaijan. This well-deserved sojourn serves as a moment of introspection and rejuvenation for the trailblazing artist, allowing her to tap into her creative energies and prepare for the most epic musical journey of her career.

Talking about her trip to Georgia and Azerbaijan, Purva says:- I am very happy that I'm on a beautiful journey in Georgia and Azerbaijan, having some great time with the nature and meeting new people, getting to know their music and culture, tried some amazing local cuisines. So it's very beautiful. And of course, after coming back, I have to get back to my tour rehearsals. And definitely I am really excited and looking forward to my USA and Canada tour.

As the first Indian female singer to courageously blend the traditional Puneri Dhol with her powerful vocals on the global stage, Purva Mantri is poised to shatter boundaries and redefine the music landscape. The Purvastic Tour 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking odyssey, featuring a show-stopping 15-minute act that seamlessly merges the vibrant rhythms of the Puneri Dhol with her captivating voice, leaving audiences worldwide in awe.

With her unwavering dedication to fusing global music influences while proudly celebrating her Indian heritage, Purva Mantri stands as a beacon of innovation and artistic excellence. As she basks in the picturesque charm of Georgia & Azerbaijan , her devoted fan base eagerly anticipates the launch of her tour, which is set to be a testament to her unbridled talent, creativity, and passion.

Get ready to witness greatness as Purva Mantri takes the world by storm with the Purvastic Tour 2024 – an unforgettable musical extravaganza that will etch its mark in history!"

Tags
Purva Mantri Azerbaijan Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 22 Aug 2024

Neha Karode: A musical journey rooted in passion and innovation

MUMBAI: In the vibrant world of music, where each note tells a story, Neha Karode stands out as a composer who brings a unique touch to every piece she creates. Her journey from a young music enthusiast to a respected name in the industry is as fascinating as it is inspiring.  

read more
 | 22 Aug 2024

GAP launches fall ‘Get Loose’ campaign starring Grammy- nominated global pop star Troye Sivan

MUMBAI: Gap debuts its Fall 2024 campaign, featuring dancers and artists showcasing the brand's fall denim collection as a canvas for creativity. The campaign champions originality through fashion, music, and dance.

read more
 | 22 Aug 2024

Bryan Adams India tour breaks records - Over 75,000 tickets sold!

MUMBAI: The excitement surrounding Canadian music icon and rock music legend Bryan Adams’ highly anticipated six-city India trek has reached fever pitch.

read more
 | 22 Aug 2024

Out Now! Canada’s 'Prisoner' get back to their heavy rock roots in new EP “House Of Cards” and video “Skies are Blackened”

MUMBAI: Prisoner is a high-energy Canadian rock band bringing you hard-hitting riffs and unmistakably tight grooves. They have their new EP “House Of Cards” out now, complemented with a video for their first single “Skies are Blackened”.

read more
 | 21 Aug 2024

Artiste First Launches ‘SÆN V’ with Sohail Sen: A First-of-Its-Kind 7 songs and videos released in a groundbreaking initiative

MUMBAI: Artiste First, a label dedicated to championing independent music and supporting established artists, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with the renowned composer

read more

RnM Biz

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

IPRS Celebrates 55 Years with 'Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World' - Connecting Indian Music with Global Opportunities

MUMBAI: On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

MIB invites agencies to FM Radio Phase-III e-auction proposals

MUMBAI: On behalf of the President of India, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIBread more

Club FM champions accountability ‘Free Drums For Freedom’ campaign on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Club FM champions accountability, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day, in a bold anread more

BIG FM launches 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata' campaign to raise awareness about organ donations

MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bryan Adams India tour breaks records - Over 75,000 tickets sold!

MUMBAI: The excitement surrounding Canadian music icon and rock music legend Bryan Adams’ highly anticipated six-city India trek has reached fever...read more

2
Global pop sensation Purva Mantri embarks on a serene Georgian-Azerbaijan getaway ahead of the highly-anticipated Purvastic Tour '24

MUMBAI: Before taking the world by storm with her revolutionary Purvastic Tour 2024, international pop icon Purva Mantri is indulging in a tranquil...read more

3
Neha Karode: A musical journey rooted in passion and innovation

MUMBAI: In the vibrant world of music, where each note tells a story, Neha Karode stands out as a composer who brings a unique touch to every piece...read more

4
Vh1 strengthens its original offerings, announces two new shows ‘Vh1 Unleashed’ and ‘PopCurry Rice’

MUMBAI: Vh1, Viacom18’s leading international music and English entertainment channel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest original show...read more

5
Artiste First Launches ‘SÆN V’ with Sohail Sen: A First-of-Its-Kind 7 songs and videos released in a groundbreaking initiative

MUMBAI: Artiste First, a label dedicated to championing independent music and supporting established artists, is thrilled to announce a new...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games