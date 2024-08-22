Global pop sensation Purva Mantri embarks on a serene Georgian-Azerbaijan getaway ahead of the highly-anticipated Purvastic Tour '24

MUMBAI: Before taking the world by storm with her revolutionary Purvastic Tour 2024, international pop icon Purva Mantri is indulging in a tranquil retreat in the breathtakingly beautiful state of Georgia & Azerbaijan. This well-deserved sojourn serves as a moment of introspection and rejuvenation for the trailblazing artist, allowing her to tap into her creative energies and prepare for the most epic musical journey of her career.

Talking about her trip to Georgia and Azerbaijan, Purva says:- I am very happy that I'm on a beautiful journey in Georgia and Azerbaijan, having some great time with the nature and meeting new people, getting to know their music and culture, tried some amazing local cuisines. So it's very beautiful. And of course, after coming back, I have to get back to my tour rehearsals. And definitely I am really excited and looking forward to my USA and Canada tour.

As the first Indian female singer to courageously blend the traditional Puneri Dhol with her powerful vocals on the global stage, Purva Mantri is poised to shatter boundaries and redefine the music landscape. The Purvastic Tour 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking odyssey, featuring a show-stopping 15-minute act that seamlessly merges the vibrant rhythms of the Puneri Dhol with her captivating voice, leaving audiences worldwide in awe.

With her unwavering dedication to fusing global music influences while proudly celebrating her Indian heritage, Purva Mantri stands as a beacon of innovation and artistic excellence. As she basks in the picturesque charm of Georgia & Azerbaijan , her devoted fan base eagerly anticipates the launch of her tour, which is set to be a testament to her unbridled talent, creativity, and passion.

Get ready to witness greatness as Purva Mantri takes the world by storm with the Purvastic Tour 2024 – an unforgettable musical extravaganza that will etch its mark in history!"