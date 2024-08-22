GAP launches fall ‘Get Loose’ campaign starring Grammy- nominated global pop star Troye Sivan

MUMBAI: Gap debuts its Fall 2024 campaign, featuring dancers and artists showcasing the brand's fall denim collection as a canvas for creativity. The campaign champions originality through fashion, music, and dance.

The campaign, titled “Get loose,” stars GRAMMY®-nominated global pop star Troye Sivan and the dance group CDK Company, with direction and choreography by Sergio Reis. Set to Thundercat’s viral hit “Funny Thing,” the film, shot by Dan Martensen, reunites Sivan and Reis and features original choreography showcasing dancers in baggy and loose-fit denim, inspiring free movement and personal style.

"This fall, we are celebrating Gap's 55-year heritage in denim with a collection of loose styles that allow for self-expression," said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO, of Gap. "Our new campaign featuring Troye Sivan perfectly captures the spirit of this moment with an attitude that showcases the movement of our denim and delivers fashion as entertainment."

Gap’s fall denim collection offers endless opportunities for self-expression. The cast of performers showcases the versatility of Gap’s new denim assortment, styled in head-to-toe looks that celebrate both a fit and "get loose" mindset:

1 Troye Sivan wears the Men’s Baggy Jean in rigid dark wash denim with the Supima Relaxed Tee in white. Sivan also wears the ‘90s Loose Cargo Jean in brown styled with the Heavyweight Zip Hoodie and Corduroy Jacket in his second look

2 The cast of dancers wears a range of Gap’s new fall denim in seasonal washes and fits. Key styles include the women’s Baggy, Extra Baggy, and Horseshoe Jeans, plus Men’s ’90s Loose Jeans, Baggy Jeans, and Denim Cargos paired with classic tees, shirting, and utility pieces.

Born in South Africa and raised in Australia, Sivan is known not only for his unique sound, blending electro-pop and smooth melodies but also for his distinct style that perfectly reflects his personality and art. With a combined social following of over 39 million, he has quickly become one of the most celebrated artists in recent pop culture and has built a captivated international fanbase that has followed him along his journey from actor to vlogger to award-winning musician.

"Being part of the Gap campaign and wearing their denim feels like a perfect fit. Dance has become a staple in my life, giving me confidence and a sense of timeless cool," said Troye Sivan. "I'm honored to be part of something that embodies such effortless style and self-expression."

Gap's Fall 2024 campaign launches across digital and print media, out-of-home, video, social, and Gap brand channels today, August 21, with the fall denim collection available to shop in stores and online now. Gap will also collaborate with Troye Sivan to create an in-store playlist, which will also be available on Spotify. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to inspire and empower individuals to express their own originality. Follow @gap to learn more.