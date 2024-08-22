Colour Yellow Productions' 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' hits 4.1 million views in second week of release

MUMBAI: Audiences can't seem to get enough of the pulp thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', a Colour Yellow Productions’ venture, which is continuing to rule the OTT space even in its second week of release. The film, which garnered 3.7 million views in its first week (9th August to 11th August), minted 4.1 million views in the second week (12th August to 18th August), proving that this pulpy romance thriller has become audiences' favourite. Not only has the film surpassed in viewership, but it has also maintained a global rank of #3 making it into the top 10 in 13 countries with Malaysia and Saudi Arabia being the latest additions.

The prequel, 'Haseen Dillruba', marked Colour Yellow Productions' first venture into the pulp thriller genre. It became one of 2021’s highest viewed films on OTT. And now, the sequel, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Sheirgill, is just repeating the success as it has managed to keep the audiences glued to their screens, intrigued by the major plot twists and the depth of the characters.

Currently, Aanand L Rai is gearing up for his upcoming production venture 'Nakhrewaalii' among others. The film introduces Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, and promises to carry forward Colour Yellow Productions' legacy of bringing small-town stories from the Hindi heartland to the forefront. The film is set to release on Valentine’s Day 2025. Rai will also be helming his third project with Dhanush, titled ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ from the world of Raanjhanaa.