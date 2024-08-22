RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Aug 2024 16:56 |  By RnMTeam

AP Dhillon teams up with Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr For 'The Brownprint'

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking development, global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon has unveiled his very first collaboration on his highly awaited EP, ‘The Brownprint’

The singer-songwriter and record producer took to his social media to share an illustrative artwork that features Spotify’s most streamed singer-songwriter of Nigeria, Ayra Starr, taking the internet by storm.

Hinting at an explosive collaboration that will be a captivating blend of Dhillon's signature melodic vocals and Starr's energetic flow, this announcement marks the Afrobeat showstopper’s maiden collaborative innings within the Indian sub-continent.

Titled ‘Bora Bora’, Dhillon has successfully tapped into one of Africa’s most aspirational pop sensations to create a powerful and infectious anthem, that will drop with the full EP release on August 30 via Republic Records.

The track is poised to be an engaging fusion of Punjabi and Afrobeats, two genres that have been gaining significant momentum in recent years. This tease further solidifies ‘The Brownprint’ as a diverse and culturally rich showcase, highlighting Dhillon's ability to connect with artists from different musical backgrounds and geographies.

Announcing the release date of the EP, Dhillon shared a post yesterday stating, “A new chapter for me. A new era for all of us” with an accompanying teaser video that briefly touched upon the theme of the strength and pride of the Punjabi community.

‘The Brownprint’ is set to be a landmark project that showcases Dhillon's artistic evolution and versatility. The EP will feature a diverse range of genres, exploring themes of community, culture and celebration. With the latest addition of Ayra Starr, the EP's appeal is further amplified, promising to resonate with a global audience.

This thrilling collaboration news comes on the heels of Dhillon’s recent global signing with Republic Records and his star-studded theatrical release ‘Old Money’, featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, demonstrating his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and embracing diversity in music.

Tags
AP Dhillon Republic Records music Songs
Related news
 | 22 Aug 2024

Aiden Aziz AKA Mischief all set to drop his debut EP following the release of his latest track 'The World is Mine'

MUMBAI: Musician Aiden Aziz, also known by his stage name, Mischief, is set to release his debut EP 'They made me Mischievous'.

read more
 | 22 Aug 2024

Embrace the divine this Janmashtami: Kavi Narayan Agrawal 'Das Narayan', Hema Malini, Nitin Mukesh, Anuradha Paudwal, Anup Jalota unveils two soul-stirring bhajans and sacred mantras

MUMBAI: In a celebration of divine devotion and spiritual resonance, Kavi Narayan Agrawal 'Das Narayan' unveils two captivating bhajans and two soul-stirring mantras on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

read more
 | 22 Aug 2024

HAAi takes center stafe at Solomun's plus one Pacha Ibiza residency

MUMBAI: Brace yourselves for a night where the boundaries of the dancefloor are not just pushed, but completely reimagined, as the living legend Solomun invites HAAi, one of the industry's most in-demand acts, to his exclusive +1 residency.

read more
 | 22 Aug 2024

Colour Yellow Productions' 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' hits 4.1 million views in second week of release

MUMBAI: Audiences can't seem to get enough of the pulp thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', a Colour Yellow Productions’ venture, which is continuing to rule the OTT space even in its second week of release.

read more
 | 22 Aug 2024

Global pop sensation Purva Mantri embarks on a serene Georgian-Azerbaijan getaway ahead of the highly-anticipated Purvastic Tour '24

MUMBAI: Before taking the world by storm with her revolutionary Purvastic Tour 2024, international pop icon Purva Mantri is indulging in a tranquil retreat in the breathtakingly beautiful state of Georgia & Azerbaijan.

read more

RnM Biz

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, read more

IPRS Celebrates 55 Years with 'Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World' - Connecting Indian Music with Global Opportunities

MUMBAI: On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

MIB invites agencies to FM Radio Phase-III e-auction proposals

MUMBAI: On behalf of the President of India, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIBread more

Club FM champions accountability ‘Free Drums For Freedom’ campaign on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Club FM champions accountability, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day, in a bold anread more

BIG FM launches 'Bano India Ke Ang Daata' campaign to raise awareness about organ donations

MUMBAI: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Acclaimed Toronto photographer Benjamin Gibson sees his Canada Series 1 exhibit extended through August 31 at CF TD Centre

MUMBAI: In a world saturated with screens, noise, technology, and data, the time one has to pause and take in one's surroundings or one's country can...read more

2
Aiden Aziz AKA Mischief all set to drop his debut EP following the release of his latest track 'The World is Mine'

MUMBAI: Musician Aiden Aziz, also known by his stage name, Mischief, is set to release his debut EP 'They made me Mischievous'. The project, which...read more

3
Global pop sensation Purva Mantri embarks on a serene Georgian-Azerbaijan getaway ahead of the highly-anticipated Purvastic Tour '24

MUMBAI: Before taking the world by storm with her revolutionary Purvastic Tour 2024, international pop icon Purva Mantri is indulging in a tranquil...read more

4
Embrace the divine this Janmashtami: Kavi Narayan Agrawal 'Das Narayan', Hema Malini, Nitin Mukesh, Anuradha Paudwal, Anup Jalota unveils two soul-stirring bhajans and sacred mantras

MUMBAI: In a celebration of divine devotion and spiritual resonance, Kavi Narayan Agrawal 'Das Narayan' unveils two captivating bhajans and two soul...read more

5
Bryan Adams India tour breaks records - Over 75,000 tickets sold!

MUMBAI: The excitement surrounding Canadian music icon and rock music legend Bryan Adams’ highly anticipated six-city India trek has reached fever...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games