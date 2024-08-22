AP Dhillon teams up with Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr For 'The Brownprint'

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking development, global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon has unveiled his very first collaboration on his highly awaited EP, ‘The Brownprint’
The singer-songwriter and record producer took to his social media to share an illustrative artwork that features Spotify’s most streamed singer-songwriter of Nigeria, Ayra Starr, taking the internet by storm.
Hinting at an explosive collaboration that will be a captivating blend of Dhillon's signature melodic vocals and Starr's energetic flow, this announcement marks the Afrobeat showstopper’s maiden collaborative innings within the Indian sub-continent.
Titled ‘Bora Bora’, Dhillon has successfully tapped into one of Africa’s most aspirational pop sensations to create a powerful and infectious anthem, that will drop with the full EP release on August 30 via Republic Records.
The track is poised to be an engaging fusion of Punjabi and Afrobeats, two genres that have been gaining significant momentum in recent years. This tease further solidifies ‘The Brownprint’ as a diverse and culturally rich showcase, highlighting Dhillon's ability to connect with artists from different musical backgrounds and geographies.
Announcing the release date of the EP, Dhillon shared a post yesterday stating, “A new chapter for me. A new era for all of us” with an accompanying teaser video that briefly touched upon the theme of the strength and pride of the Punjabi community.
‘The Brownprint’ is set to be a landmark project that showcases Dhillon's artistic evolution and versatility. The EP will feature a diverse range of genres, exploring themes of community, culture and celebration. With the latest addition of Ayra Starr, the EP's appeal is further amplified, promising to resonate with a global audience.
This thrilling collaboration news comes on the heels of Dhillon’s recent global signing with Republic Records and his star-studded theatrical release ‘Old Money’, featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, demonstrating his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and embracing diversity in music.
