News |  22 Aug 2024 19:04 |  By RnMTeam

Aiden Aziz AKA Mischief all set to drop his debut EP following the release of his latest track 'The World is Mine'

MUMBAI: Musician Aiden Aziz, also known by his stage name, Mischief, is set to release his debut EP 'They made me Mischievous'. The project, which consists of four dynamic tracks, is poised to showcase Mischief's unique blend of trap-hip hop and melodic sounds, establishing him as an emerging force in the rap game.

Previously, his single, "The World is Mine," has already gained significant traction, hinting at the bold and unapologetic approach fans can expect from his upcoming EP. The track can be streamed on YouTube

Talking about the inspiration behind, 'They Made me Mischievous', Mischief says "My inspiration behind this EP comes from a place of isolation—forced upon me because of my major trust issues I developed from the trauma I faced with fake friends & my ex. I’m not going to name them or her, but she ran me into the ground and continues to try and throw dirt on me, even though I’m not in the ground anymore. Now, I’m just giving it back to them and enjoying the ride with my music; it’s therapeutic, and that’s the only love I’ll ever have."

"The EP is a deeply personal and passionate project, because it came at a time when I was dealing with a lot of personal issues with myself, my ex, my business associates trying to scam me, rob me & doubt me even when I helped financially when they needed me . So I owe nobody anything, I only owe my listeners with good music which fuses a bit of psychedelic soundscapes & melody with that classic boom bap hip-hop & trap but in my signature style. Growing up I was influenced by Slim Shady, 50 cent, The weeknd, Travis Scott, Drake, Kanye west, Lil Wayne, Lil uzi Vert, Nas, J Cole, Jay Z , Dre, Biggie & Pac and now Hans Zimmer. I’m still in the process of mixing and selecting the songs I want on this EP, and I might just throw in a few banger tracks, depending on my mood. I’m going for a cinematic, psychedelic experience with this album. I love classic 80’s & hear 90’s Hollywood soundtracks from the movies Heat, Scarface, Carlitos way etc. I’m planning another EP after this one & I constantly have ideas for new sounds, my brain doesn’t switch off (laughs)”adds Mischief.

