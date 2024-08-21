MUMBAI: Underground artist El Kintano y la Venerea has just dropped the new single "A Dos Metros Bajo Tierra," a track that captures the raw energy and unapologetic spirit of punk rock. This release comes as fans eagerly await the arrival of El Bucle Infinito, the band's highly anticipated third album, set to hit the airwaves in November 2024.

"A Dos Metros Bajo Tierra" is more than just a song; it’s a battle cry. The track, as described by Kintano himself, is a blistering anthem against the destruction of sacred spaces by the relentless tide of tourism and overcrowding. "This song has an incredible punk rage," Kintano declared. "The character in the song is fed up with tourism and overcrowding in places of rest; they are destroying everything, and he has had enough. He is ready for the fight. We are fed up with your shit! That’s the good thing about punk rock—you can express yourself without taboos and let your shit out to fight against the system."

El Kintano y la Venerea, known for its deep roots in underground music, continues its journey with El Bucle Infinito, marking the band's third studio album. The album is poised to challenge listeners and push boundaries, much like its predecessor Océanos Sangrientos, released after Kintano's return from a prolonged hiatus in 2022. This hiatus was due to a transitory mental collapse, but Kintano emerged stronger, delivering an album that solidified his return to the punk scene and reenergized his fanbase.

The origin story of El Kintano y la Venerea is as enigmatic as the music itself. The creator, known as Polo, once wandered above the waters until he encountered "El Calvo del Averno"—a mysterious figure who would later transform into "Trinity 333," Kintano's steadfast companion in spreading the punk gospel. Their journey has been chaotic, unpredictable, and filled with the kind of raw energy that only true punk rock can deliver.

As the release date for El Bucle Infinito approaches, the underground scene is buzzing with anticipation. "A Dos Metros Bajo Tierra" is just the beginning, a taste of the rebellion, rage, and raw emotion that fans can expect from the full album.

"A Dos Metros Bajo Tierra": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/2Jxkvu4OmeZYaW8hfh3qTr